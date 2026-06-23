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Lakers swap picks with Knicks, select wing Cameron Carr

Cameron Carr arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Staff Writer Follow

The Lakers made a trade with the New York Knicks, who took Cameron Carr out of Baylor with the 24th overall pick in the first round of Tuesday night’s draft and then moved him to Los Angeles.

The Lakers then took guard Sergio De Larrea from Spain with the 25th overall pick in the first round and traded him to the Knicks.

In need of athletic wing players, the Lakers got one with 21-year-old Carr.

The 6-foot-5 Carr averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. He shot 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range.

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AJ Dybantsa, right, poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, left, after being selected by the Washington Wizards as the first pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

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