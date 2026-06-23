Lakers swap picks with Knicks, select wing Cameron Carr

Cameron Carr arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Lakers made a trade with the New York Knicks, who took Cameron Carr out of Baylor with the 24th overall pick in the first round of Tuesday night’s draft and then moved him to Los Angeles.

The Lakers then took guard Sergio De Larrea from Spain with the 25th overall pick in the first round and traded him to the Knicks.

In need of athletic wing players, the Lakers got one with 21-year-old Carr.

The 6-foot-5 Carr averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. He shot 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range.

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