Lakers’ top defender Marcus Smart agrees to deal with Rockets

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The Lakers now have lost their best defender, Marcus Smart, to the Houston Rockets in free agency.

Smart agreed to a two-year, $13-million deal with the Rockets Wednesday and it included a player option for the second season, people not authorized to speak publicly discuss the deal confirmed to The Times.

Smart was recruited last season to the Lakers by Luka Doncic, leading Smart to sign a two-year, $10.5-million contract with a player option.

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Smart, who declined his $5.4 million player option with the Lakers, is the third unrestricted free agent from last season’s conference semifinal team to leave during free agency, which began Tuesday. LeBron James and Luke Kennard also departed, with Kennard agreeing to a deal with the Phoenix Suns while James shocked the NBA world by informing the Lakers he would not return while still deciding his next team.

Smart, 32, will reunite with his former Boston coach, Rockets head coach Ima Udoka.

Smart allowed Doncic, Austin Reaves and James to run the offense while he took on the role of defending the opponent’s best offensive player.

Smart, who won the NBA’s defensive player of the year award with the Celtics in 2022 but struggled afterward, revitalized his career with the Lakers by turning into the team’s best defensive player. The 32-year-old averaged 9.3 points, three assists and 1.4 steals in 62 games last season with the Lakers. On a team with the scoring champion and the league’s all-time scorer, it was Smart who led the Lakers in plus-minus with the team outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game when he was on the court.

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He was a positive influence in the Lakers’ locker room, especially for center Deandre Ayton.

The native of Flower Mound, Texas outside of Dallas had missed most of the two seasons before he signed with the Lakers because of injury. He languished with Memphis and Washington after consistently contributing to playoff runs with Boston.

Despite playing without Doncic and only getting Reaves for the end of the six-game series, the Lakers knocked the Rockets out of the first round of the playoffs last season. Smart averaged 12.9 points during the postseason with 2.4 steals and 5.1 assists.

Staff writer Thuc Nhi Nguyen contributed to this sport.