News Analysis: LeBron James won’t return to the Lakers. Now what?

The LeBron Era is over. The Lakers can start their Luka Era.

LeBron James informed the Lakers on Tuesday he will sign with another team this offseason, extending his career to an unprecedented 24th season, but taking his talents elsewhere. James is an unrestricted free agent and the early timing of his decision allows the Lakers to approach free agency, which officially began Tuesday afternoon, with an almost clean slate.

The Lakers have up to $51 million in salary cap space, among the most of any team in the league, depending on how they spend it. And they need every dollar to fill out a bare cupboard.

The Lakers have nine players under contract and only four who were in the regular rotation last year. Behind Luka Doncic, the Lakers took care of Austin Reaves by agreeing to a four-year, $185-million contract that will be officially signed toward the end of the offseason to help the Lakers preserve maximum cap flexibility.

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Center Deandre Ayton opted into a $8.1 million player option. Forward Jake LaRavia, who played in all 82 regular-season games before struggling during the postseason, is back for the second season of a two-year deal.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, Adou Thiero are the only other players officially under contract with the Lakers and newly drafted first-round pick Cameron Carr soon will join.

Here’s a look at how the Lakers can approach this offseason without James: