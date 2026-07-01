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Lakers

News Analysis: LeBron James won’t return to the Lakers. Now what?

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, and forward LeBron James celebrate after Doncic sank a three-pointer during a 51-point effort
It’s offiically the Luka Doncic (77) era for the Lakers, who learned LeBron James will be looking to play elsewhere next season.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen and Broderick Turner

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1

The LeBron Era is over. The Lakers can start their Luka Era.

LeBron James informed the Lakers on Tuesday he will sign with another team this offseason, extending his career to an unprecedented 24th season, but taking his talents elsewhere. James is an unrestricted free agent and the early timing of his decision allows the Lakers to approach free agency, which officially began Tuesday afternoon, with an almost clean slate.

The Lakers have up to $51 million in salary cap space, among the most of any team in the league, depending on how they spend it. And they need every dollar to fill out a bare cupboard.

The Lakers have nine players under contract and only four who were in the regular rotation last year. Behind Luka Doncic, the Lakers took care of Austin Reaves by agreeing to a four-year, $185-million contract that will be officially signed toward the end of the offseason to help the Lakers preserve maximum cap flexibility.

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Center Deandre Ayton opted into a $8.1 million player option. Forward Jake LaRavia, who played in all 82 regular-season games before struggling during the postseason, is back for the second season of a two-year deal.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, Adou Thiero are the only other players officially under contract with the Lakers and newly drafted first-round pick Cameron Carr soon will join.

Photo illustration of LeBron James leaving the Lakers.
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Plaschke: LeBron James got out before Lakers could throw him out

He knew the Lakers didn’t want him back, so he skipped out Tuesday before the team had a chance to say good-bye.

Here’s a look at how the Lakers can approach this offseason without James:

2

What kind of team do the Lakers want to build?

When Doncic played for the Dallas Mavericks and led them to the 2024 NBA Finals, his two centers — Derek Lively and Daniel Gafford — were exceptional in their roles as lob threats, blocking shots and rolling to the rim. Those are the sort of players with whom Doncic has thrived. He also had wing players such as Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr., all of whom were athletic, three-point shooters and good defenders. Again, the sort of players with whom Doncic has thrived.

So, according to NBA executives not authorized to speak on the matter, the Lakers have to build that sort of team around Doncic and Reaves, a backcourt many see as one of the most dynamic in the league — at least offensively.

“You know with Bron, you know Bron can get you 50 wins,” a West Coast executive said. “Luka can still get you 50 wins, but you just know when Luka misses games, I got Bron and Reaves. It’s a little bit different now. If Luka misses a game, it’s just Austin Reaves now. It’s a little bit different.

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“But they just lost an All-Star. So, you are not going to be able to replace him with an All-Star. You got to replace him with two good role players.”

3

Which players could be back?

Kevin Durant, left, is forced to pass the ball while defended by the Lakers' Rui Hachimura, center, and Jaxson Hayes.
Forward Rui Hachimura (28) and center Jaxson Hayes (11) force Houston’s Kevin Durant to pass instead of shoot during a game last season. Hachimura and Hayes are both unrestricted free agents.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A midseason move to the bench appeared to threaten Rui Hachimura’s free agency this summer, but the forward’s hot postseason shooting could turn him into a hot free-agent option. Hachimura’s 51.6% (81 for 157) career three-point shooting in the postseason is the best in league history, and he made 33 of 58 shots from beyond the arc during the playoffs for the Lakers last season while averaging 17.5 points per postseason game. Now an unrestricted free agent, Hachimura could draw interest from teams including the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets, according to league executives not allowed to discuss personnel matters publicly.

Luke Kennard’s potential return has already been dashed. The NBA’s leading three-point shooter who was traded midseason to the Lakers agreed to a two-year, $13-million deal with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Guard Marcus Smart opted out of his contract, turning down $5.4 million to pursue a long-term deal after he reinvigorated his career with the Lakers. He turned into a trusted defensive stopper, timely three-point shooter and steady leader for the team.

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Centers Maxi Kleber and Jaxson Hayes are also unrestricted free agents. Playing mostly in a backup role, Hayes averaged 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on career-high 75.6% shooting last season and developed such a strong relationship with Doncic that the Cincinnati native became a naturalized Slovenian citizen to hopefully play with Doncic on the national team.

4

Which new players could the Lakers target?

The Lakers are shopping for a center, but the store isn’t stocked with options.

In a weak free-agency class, centers Robert Williams III (Portland) and Mark Williams (Phoenix) are already off the market, each reportedly agreeing to return to their current teams.

The Lakers also have been linked to Mitchell Robinson, who is coming off an NBA championship with the New York Knicks, and Toronto’s Sandro Mamukelashvili. The Georgian center declined a $2.8-million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. Mamukelashvili is coming off career highs in points (11.2), rebounds (4.9) and shooting (52.3%) while starting 13 games out of 80 appearances. The 26-year-old also shot 38.9% (115 for 296) from three-point range.

Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili looks to pass while being defended by Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill during a playoff game
Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili looks to pass while being defended by Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill during a playoff game in April. Mamukelashvili is an unrestricted free agent.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)

On the perimeter, the Lakers have been connected with Quentin Grimes and Ziaire Williams. Grimes scored 13.4 points with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Brooklyn declined a $6.25-million option on Williams, a 6-foot-9 Sierra Canyon alumnus who averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season.

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5

What’s the difference between unrestricted and restricted free agents?

The Lakers have been linked to Utah center Walker Kessler and Detroit’s Jalen Duren, but both are restricted free agents, meaning any offer the Lakers present could be matched by each player’s current team. If a restricted free agent gets an offer sheet from a new team during the negotiating period from June 30 to July 6 during which players can discuss but not sign new deals, their original team has until 8:59 p.m. PDT on July 7 to match. During that moratorium period, the new team must maintain enough salary cap room for the offer sheet, presenting a potential risk for the Lakers if they flirt with restricted free agents because they could lose out on other potential free agents during that multi-day waiting period.

Duren, 22, is coming off the best regular season of his career, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds and earning All-NBA third-team honors. But he did not live up to the billing during the postseason, averaging only 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while the top-seeded Pistons were eliminated in the conference semifinals.

The 7-2 Kessler missed most of last season because of a shoulder injury. Two seasons ago, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while leading the NBA with 4.6 offensive rebounds per game.

Denver guard Peyton Watson is another restricted free agent who was connected to the Lakers. The UCLA alumnus could be an ideal fit on the perimeter for a team desperate for defense, athleticism and shooting, but he struggled with injuries last season and could return to the Nuggets, where he won a championship in 2023.

6

What about Bronny?

Lakers guard Bronny James, right, dribbles past Warriors guard Pat Spencer during a game in April.
Bronny James, driving against Warriors guard Pat Spencer, is playing under a guaranteed contract worth $2.2 million this season. It’s his third season with the Lakers.
(David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

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One day before his father ended his time in L.A., Bronny James’ contract became fully guaranteed, locking the third-year guard in for $2.2 million.

The younger James, who was drafted in the second round in 2024 to form the first father-son duo in NBA history, showed steady improvement during his second season. He even played important playoff minutes, helping fill in for the depleted backcourt during Doncic’s and Reaves’ injuries. James scored his first career playoff points, totaling 12 during eight postseason appearances last season, with seven assists. He was two-for-six shooting from three-point range.

While bouncing between the G League and the NBA, James worked with coaches on developing his shooting confidence, quick decision-making and defensive ability. He played in 42 regular-season games last season compared to just 27 during his rookie season. Coaches were impressed with his growth while playing under an intense spotlight.

“When we drafted Bronny, Bron and I had one conversation very early on that I was going to coach Bronny,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said during the postseason. “I was not going to coach LeBron’s son. … Bron was great, that’s what he wanted.”
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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

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