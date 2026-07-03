Lakers trade Deandre Ayton to the Wizards for Jaden Hardy, draft picks

Center Deandre Ayton, attempting to score over Rockets guard Amen Thompson, has been traded to the Washington Wizards for guard Jaden Hardy and two second-round draft picks.

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The Lakers have traded center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for guard Jaden Hardy and two second-round draft picks, in 2031 and 2032, people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed to The Times on Friday.

Ayton picked up his player option for $8.1 million on Sunday.

But it became obvious that he was expendable as the starting center once the Lakers acquired 24-year-old center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal worth four years and $130 million.

The Lakers now will be in the market for a backup center.

Centers like Andre Drummond, Jonas Valanciunas and Kevon Looney are still available. Drummond played 21 games for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, when he was picked up on the buyout market.

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The Lakers acquired Ayton last season after the Portland Trail Blazers bought out his contract, and then signed him to a two-year, $16-million deal.

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He averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 72 games last season with the Lakers while shooting 67.1% from the field.

The Wizards believe the 7-foot Ayton will be a good fit alongside centers Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr.

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The 6-3 Hardy, who spent three-plus seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before getting traded in February to Washington, averaged 9.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 42.4% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range last season.