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Lakers

Lakers trade Deandre Ayton to the Wizards for Jaden Hardy, draft picks

Lakers center Deandre Ayton, right, attempts a layup as Rockets guard Amen Thompson defends during a playoff game last season
Center Deandre Ayton, attempting to score over Rockets guard Amen Thompson, has been traded to the Washington Wizards for guard Jaden Hardy and two second-round draft picks.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick Turner
Staff Writer Follow
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The Lakers have traded center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for guard Jaden Hardy and two second-round draft picks, in 2031 and 2032, people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed to The Times on Friday.

Ayton picked up his player option for $8.1 million on Sunday.

But it became obvious that he was expendable as the starting center once the Lakers acquired 24-year-old center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal worth four years and $130 million.

The Lakers now will be in the market for a backup center.

Centers like Andre Drummond, Jonas Valanciunas and Kevon Looney are still available. Drummond played 21 games for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, when he was picked up on the buyout market.

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The Lakers acquired Ayton last season after the Portland Trail Blazers bought out his contract, and then signed him to a two-year, $16-million deal.

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He averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 72 games last season with the Lakers while shooting 67.1% from the field.

The Wizards believe the 7-foot Ayton will be a good fit alongside centers Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr.

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The 6-3 Hardy, who spent three-plus seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before getting traded in February to Washington, averaged 9.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 42.4% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range last season.

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Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

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