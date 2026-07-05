Lakers’ Adou Thiero hoping to learn and lead with Cameron Carr this summer

Lakers forward Adou Thiero, center, drives between Golden State’s Lajae Jones, left, and Yaxel Lendeborg during an NBA summer league game on Friday.

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At 22 years old, Adou Thiero can barely believe he’s fielding the questions meant for veterans. This is still the Lakers forward’s first summer league after all.

The former second-round pick is hoping to use the experience as an important stepping stone, building up his game while also establishing a leadership voice.

Thiero, who missed last year’s summer league because of a knee injury, had 13 points in the Lakers’ thrilling, 93-91 double-overtime win over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Chase Center.

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Rookie Cameron Carr continued his strong summer league start with 26 points and eight rebounds on four-of-nine three-point shooting. He missed a turnaround jumper that could have won the game in double overtime, but Anton Watson grabbed the rebound and scored the winning tip-in. Watson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Carr, the 24th pick in last month’s draft who had a team-high 19 points in Friday’s season opener, has been “a sponge” with his questions, Thiero said.

“I can answer some of these questions, but I’m still asking questions myself,” Thiero said Friday. “So we going to have to learn this, learn everything together.”

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Friday marked Thiero’s first five-on-five game in months — and it looked like it.

The second-year forward was held to nine points on three-of-10 shooting with four rebounds. With the grace of a bull in a china shop, Thiero flung himself toward the rim. He forced up difficult shots. The super athletic forward who thrilled fans with his highlight-reel dunks last season took a hard landing on one wild drive during the first half and limped toward the bench. Thiero, who returned in the second half, said he landed on a bruise he recently sustained in practice.

After spending the offseason working on his three-point shot, Thiero has attempted only three three-pointers. Gaining confidence and consistency in his shot was Thiero’s top priority after a rookie season that included just three three-point attempts.

“Just trying to go out there and keep getting comfortable,” Thiero said of his summer league goals. “Keep figuring out how I could be an impact.”

“I think he’s just a bit more decisive,” Lakers summer league coach Ty Abbott said of Thiero. “Being decisive and making his mind up when he wants to get to the rim to go to the rim. It’s always good for us. And then his ability to read the game, I think the game slowed down a little bit for him. So he’s been able to read advantages and keep advantages when they’re created for him.”

Defensively, coaches have asked the 6-foot-7 Thiero to create havoc, he said. He obliged late in the fourth quarter Sunday, forcing a turnover that allowed guard Chris Mañon to breakaway for the tying layup with 28 seconds left.

Theiro had a team-high three steals Sunday.