Adou Thiero sidelined by wrist injury before Lakers win summer league game with Spurs

Adou Thiero, shown here last season, had to sit out Monday’s summer league game for the Lakers.

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Lakers second-year forward Adou Thiero missed the team’s California Classic summer league finale Monday with a right wrist injury.

The 22-year-old was listed in the starting lineup before the game against the San Antonio Spurs, but when the game tipped off in front of an empty arena, Thiero was still in the locker room. Guard Chris Mañon started in Thiero’s place and starred with 24 points and eight rebounds in the Lakers’ 87-84 win at Chase Center.

Thiero joined the Lakers’ bench about halfway through the first quarter, wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. He kept a towel draped over his right hand for almost the entire game to cover the black brace covering his wrist.

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Thiero, a second-round pick in 2025, scored 22 points in two summer league games, shooting 31.6% from the field. After saying he wanted to build up his confidence and consistency with his three-point shooting, Thiero missed all three of his three-point attempts and was just three for six from the free-throw line.

First-round pick Cameron Carr played only in the first half Monday, finishing with five points, one rebound, one assist, one steal, one block and three fouls in 12 minutes and 49 seconds.

The Lakers went 2-1 in the four-team California Classic tournament and will continue their offseason in the Las Vegas summer league beginning July 10.

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Lakers add final two-way player

The Lakers signed former Vanderbilt forward AJ Okereke to a two-way contract on Sunday, filling their allotted three two-way deals. Okereke, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward, averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists as a graduate transfer with Vanderbilt after beginning his college career at Cornell. He shot 40 for 100 from three-point range. During the Lakers’ first three summer league games, Okereke had 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Lakers have also signed Mañon and guard Peter Suder to two-way deals. Mañon, a second-year guard, split time in the NBA and in the G League last season, finishing second in G League defensive player of the year voting. Suder won the MAC player of the year award last season, averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals while leading Miami (Ohio) to a 31-0 regular-season record.

