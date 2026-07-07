Lakers land their backup center in veteran Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney warms up before a game with Pelicans teammates last season.

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The Lakers got their backup big man when Kevon Looney signed a one-year, $3.9-million deal on Tuesday with the team, people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Times.

Looney, who played last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, won three championships with the Golden State Warriors, in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

The 6-9 Looney will be the backup behind starter Walker Kessler, who was acquired in a sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz and agreed to a four-year, $130-million deal.

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Looney is a strong rebounder, very good defender and sets solid screens for teammates.

Looney, 30, is an 11-year veteran who went to UCLA.

The Lakers now have a 14-man roster and have room for another player.

Jonathan Kuminga is a player the Lakers are after, according to people, who said LA is looking at a two-year, $20-million deal for Kuminga.

Kuminga is the sort of athletic wing player the Lakers need to start at small forward.

He has the size (6-7) and is young (23).

He averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and shot 33.3 percent from the field while playing for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.