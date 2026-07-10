Adou Thiero shows progress while leading Lakers to Vegas Summer League win over Thunder

The Lakers’ Adou Thiero scored 20 points during a Vegas Summer League win over the Thunder on Friday night.

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The highlight dunk was proof that Adou Thiero is just fine. Thiero delivered a break-a-way windmill dunk in the second quarter that brought cheers from the fans, a moment in which the second-year Lakers forward displayed his athleticism.

Thiero’s confidence seemed to grow from that point on, his play for the Lakers during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday night a sign of his development.

He ran the floor and caught a lob dunk. He sprinted back on defense and blocked a shot. He finished the third quarter with a last-second shot off the backboard, a basket that gave the Lakers an 86-66 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thiero came back in the game in the fourth quarter and threw down another lob dunk.

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Thiero completed his night with 20 points during the Lakers’ 96-84 win over the Thunder.

Lakers Lakers’ Adou Thiero hoping to learn and lead with Cameron Carr this summer Adou Thiero is embracing a leadership role playing alongside rookie Cameron Carr for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League, but he hopes it will also be a learning experience.

He played an all-around game, collecting four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and zero turnovers in 30 minutes. He was seven-for-12 from the field. He missed all five of his three-pointers, but Thiero finished the game plus-13.

Thiero played in the Lakers’ first game in Las Vegas after missing their final game at the California Classic in San Francisco with a right wrist injury.

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Lakers first-round pick Cameron Carr also played against the Thunder after being limited with a bothersome toenail during the California Classic finale.

Carr had another solid game with 18 points on seven-for-13 shooting.