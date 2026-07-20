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Lakers sign Matisse Thybulle to a one-year deal as roster overhaul continues

Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle in the second half of a game in April 2025 in Denver.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Staff Writer Follow

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The Lakers have signed forward Matisse Thybulle to a one-year, $3.3-million contract, people familiar with the deal but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times Monday.

Thybulle, who spent last season playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, made the NBA’s all-defensive team twice over his seven-year career. He is a defensive wing player that the Lakers sought to surround Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Thybulle averaged 5.8 points per game last season and shot 43.3% from the field, 39.8% from three-point range, in 30 games.

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The Lakers now have a 16-man roster. They’ll have to either trade or waive a player to be at the league maximum number of 15.

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Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

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