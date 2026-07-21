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Lakers release preseason schedule; opener is Oct. 5

Lakers guard Luka Doncic walks off the court as a fan tries to get an autograph after a game last season.
Star guard Luka Doncic and the Lakers open preseason play on Oct. 5 at Sacramento.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
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The Lakers announced their preseason schedule Tuesday with the five-game slate beginning Oct. 5 against the Kings at Sacramento and highlighted by a game in Las Vegas against the Golden State Warriors.

Starting with consecutive road games in Sacramento and San Francisco (Oct. 6), the Lakers play the Sacramento Kings and the Warriors twice each before a final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 16. The Lakers’ first home preseason game is Oct. 8 against the Kings before playing the Warriors in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 13.

All Lakers preseason games will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet.

Teams can play up to six preseason games. The Lakers reached the maximum number of tune-up games last year and could use any additional reps to prepare for this season with nine new players.

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Following the departure of LeBron James, who has yet to reveal his next destination, the Lakers retooled the roster in an offseason transaction flurry. Center Walker Kessler figures to slot right into the starting lineup next to the returning Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Free agent additions Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton will fill immediately roles after the Lakers lost six rotation players from last season’s team that went to the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers also acquired guard Jaden Hardy in a trade with the Washington Wizards, added rookie guard Cameron Carr and signed free agents Kevon Looney and Ziaire Williams.

By agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent forward Matisse Thybulle on Monday, the Lakers brought their roster up to 16 guaranteed contracts. The team must trade or waive a player before opening day to reach the roster maximum of 15.

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Preseason schedule

Oct. 5 at Sacramento Kings

Oct. 6 at Golden State Warriors

Oct. 8 vs. Sacramento Kings

Oct. 13 vs. Golden State Warriors (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

Oct. 16 vs. Denver Nuggets

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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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