Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves ready to take charge of new-look Lakers

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The bromance between Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves remains strong and it’s a bond the Lakers will lean on with LeBron James no longer on the team.

After eight years of James being the Lakers’ leader, the role now will be shared by Doncic and Reaves.

Doncic already took a step in that direction when he invited his teammates to his home country of Slovenia in August for a bonding trip.

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Reaves chided Doncic about losing in rowing, bowling and golf while they were in Slovenia together.

Reminded about it Monday at the Lakers’ media day, Doncic immediately retorted: “I beat him in golf two days ago. ... He didn’t say that, huh?”

Doncic paused and smiled.

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“The key was I was playing great golf,” Doncic said. “He gave me some strokes, I’m not going to lie — as he should.”

Reaves spoke about the events his group won in Slovenia and how they beat Doncic in the process.

“We won the rowing, we won the golf, we won bowling,” Reaves said. “Luka tried to put on a blue shirt when his rowing team lost, which is crazy. But he did host us, so we let him hold the first-place trophy for once.”

The two friends and teammates have developed a closeness that their teammates have noticed.

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“They get along so well that it’s kind of easy for them to co-lead this team — in different ways sometimes,” Jake LaRavia said. “I think sometimes Luka leads by example and we watch him and we watch how he goes about himself. AR can sometimes be a bit more vocal. But I think they both do a great job at what they are good at it when it comes to being leaders for this team.”

Doncic led the NBA in scoring last season (33.5 points per game) and was third in assists (8.3). He averaged 7.7 rebounds and shot 47.6%, including 36.6% from three-point range.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic speaks during the team’s media day in El Segundo on Monday. (Eric Thaye r/ Los Angeles Times)

The three-year, $165-million contract extension Doncic signed last year kicked in this season.

“Obviously, it’s a new challenge,” he said about his leadership role. “I was in this position in my career a lot of times, so it’s not new to me. But I feel great, I feel excited, and like I said, I’m ready to go. It’s been a long time since I played basketball, so I’m ready.”

Reaves is entering his sixth season with the Lakers, making him the longest-tenured player on the team. In June, he signed a four-year, $180-million deal, the largest contract for an undrafted player in NBA history.

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Reaves earned it by averaging career-highs in points (23.2) and rebounds (4.7).

The Lakers have nine new players and Reaves knows he’ll need to provide guidance.

“I think it’s different for everybody,” Reaves said. “I’m not going to lead the same way Bron does. I’m not going to lead the same way Luka does. I like to do things a little different. I was talking about doing more one-on-one conversations. There will be times where I need to speak up in group settings and I’ll do that when the time comes. But I think you just got to be true to yourself and do what’s comfortable for you.”

Doncic played in just 64 games last season. He missed the last five regular-season games and all of the playoffs with a left hamstring strain. After spending time in Europe rehabbing his hamstring over the summer, Doncic said he’s healthy and ready to go with no restrictions when the Lakers begin training camp Tuesday.

“I know I had a lot of time, just taking it slowly, not taking no risks,” Doncic said. “But right now, I’m feeling great. I feel rested. Mentally I feel great, so I can’t wait just to start.”

With Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams among the newcomers on the Lakers, Doncic and Reaves are looking forward to what comes next.

“I like everybody that we signed,” Doncic said. “I think there’s a lot of underrated guys. ... Now training camp is going to help us a lot, focus on basketball, get to know what they like on the court, but I’m very excited to play with all of them.”