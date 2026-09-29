How a healthy and motivated Walker Kessler could transform the Lakers’ defense

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When he’s at his best, Matisse Thybulle is already regarded as an elite, ball-hawking wing. Now think about what the new Lakers guard can do with Walker Kessler by his side.

“[I] just feel like I can fully live up to my defensive potential,” Thybulle said Monday at Lakers media day, “because of having a rim protector like Walker.”

Just as Kessler is expected to lift the Lakers’ offense by pairing with Luka Doncic, the Lakers are equally excited for the influence Kessler can have on defense. The 7-foot-2 center is the type of rim-protecting force that can unlock a new scheme and elevate his teammates as the Lakers compete in a top-heavy Western Conference.

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Coach JJ Redick said the Lakers’ tendency to switch on defense in recent years was “by necessity.” The Lakers, with the inconsistent Deandre Ayton at center, ranked 20th in defensive rating last season with just 4.3 blocks per game. Their 41 rebounds per game ranked 27th.

In 2024-25, his last full season, Kessler was second in the NBA in blocks (2.4). The former Utah Jazz center averaged a double-double (11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds) during his third year, looking primed for a breakthrough. Then, a shoulder injury limited him to just five games last season.

The Lakers believe the 25-year-old Kessler’s talent, age and fit with Doncic and fellow star guard Austin Reaves made him worthy of a high-investment sign-and-trade; the Lakers sent four first-round draft picks to Utah to secure the restricted free agent, who then signed a four-year, $130-million deal with L.A.

“I think the Lakers organization is obviously a historic organization, and there’s maybe added pressure to that,” Kessler said. “But I think for me, with that pressure comes a lot of opportunity to play at a stage like this and to compete for a championship. I think that with the price they gave [for] me, again, speaking to the belief that they showed me, it makes me want to play my best ball for them.”

Lakers center Walker Kessler participates in a video shoot during the team’s media day in El Segundo on Monday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Redick said he hopes to use Kessler similarly to how the San Antonio Spurs use reigning defensive player of the year Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs superstar lurks down low near the basket, allowing guards to pressure aggressively on the perimeter.

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The plan sounds perfect to Kessler’s new teammates.

“I’m a gambling man,” forward Jake LaRavia said with a smile. “So when it comes to defense, being able to play passing lanes and not have to worry about getting beat so much because you’ve got Walker as the back-line defense, it’s going to make us wings and guards feel a lot more comfortable being a little bit more aggressive defensively, maybe being able to pick up full-court a little bit more.”

The Lakers are chasing Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City and San Antonio. The last two conference champions were first and third, respectively, in NBA defensive rating last season, anchored by their star centers. Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren finished second in defensive player of the year voting and earned his first All-Star appearance.

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Hoping to keep pace, the Lakers brought in Kessler as their most high-profile offseason addition. They also revamped their options on the perimeter, adding a stable of three-and-D players to support Doncic and Reaves by spacing the floor on offense and covering for the superstars on defense. Thybulle — a two-time NBA all-defensive team honoree — guards Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton and forward Ziaire Williams are expected to be among the new faces responsible for taking the Lakers’ defense to the next level.

“OKC, San Antonio, they play really hard defensively,” Grimes said. “You can get away with a lot more. So we’re really trying to set that tone.”

Doncic lauded the roster moves. Many of the signings were “underrated,” Doncic said. The Lakers don’t mind being overlooked for now.

“I think we’re competitors,” Sexton said. “I feel like we added people that are willing to compete, and we added guys that don’t back down to anyone. ... So I think we gotta show people.”

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“I think the Lakers organization is obviously a historic organization, and there’s maybe added pressure to that,” said Walker Kessler, posing during the Lakers’ media day Monday. “But I think for me, with that pressure comes a lot of opportunity to play at a stage like this and to compete for a championship. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Doncic, who missed the postseason because of a hamstring injury, is especially eager to get back on the court. The thought of his long-awaited return was one of the few times the maniacal competitor showed a genuine smile during his obligatory news conference Monday.

Kessler said his shoulder is “110%” and “better than it’s ever felt.” The injury lingered since college and started getting worse last season. Shutting it down for the season felt like “it would be the best timing,” Kessler said in July. At the time, Utah was much more focused on draft position than playoff hopes.

With a line of Larry O’Brien trophies lording over the Lakers’ practice court, Kessler knows expectations in L.A. will be the highest he’s ever faced.

“To play for a [historic team] like this, I don’t really feel pressure. I just feel grateful,” Kessler said. “Grateful for this opportunity and grateful to play for this franchise.”