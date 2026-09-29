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On the court, Austin Reaves really doesn’t have much left to prove. Well, except whether he can stay on the court.

The Lakers’ star guard is tough, he’s talented, he has the temperament and competitive compass to lead a team. He’s been blessed with a sense of the moment and a sense of humor. It’s been a treat to watch him go from an undrafted curiosity to star guard for the Lakers, recently the recipient of a four-year, $184-million new contract.

Reaves foretold of his future stardom in 2023 after scoring nine consecutive points in a playoff victory over the Memphis Grizzlies: He’s him, he’s him!

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Now entering Year 6, we’re long past doubting the ability of this kid from Newark, Ark. — except, of course, for his durability, his availability.

When he played last season, averaging 23.3 points on 49% shooting, the Lakers were 36-15 (.706). That’s better than every Western Conference team beside the Oklahoma City Thunder (.780) and San Antonio Spurs (.756).

But when Reaves was out of uniform and headband, the Lakers were a ho-hum 17-14.

Reaves missed those games — and his shot at his first All-NBA and All-Star selections — because of right groin soreness in November, a left calf strain in December and January and a left oblique strain in April.

Those were frustrating injuries, but they weren’t random. Unfortunate, but not exactly unlucky. They weren’t freak injuries, they were conditions that cropped up when his usage ticked up.

It seemed a sign that Reaves could be overburdened when he had to carry extra weight more than just part-time.

So the Lakers need the 28-year-old that they’re paying more than anyone but Luka Doncic to steel himself against that wear and tear. They better hope he spent at least as much time training his body to withstand another NBA season of body blows as he did going low on golf courses this offseason.

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Monday at media day, where Doncic and Reaves sported matching golf tans, the now-longest-tenured Laker testified that he “had a really good summer and put myself in a really good spot going into this year.”

That’s good, that’s really good.

Because if the new-look Lakers are going to succeed, they need Reaves whipping passes and weaving to the rim for as many of their 82 regular-season games as possible.

They also need him to stretch well and drink lots of water and regularly get good nights’ sleep.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves participates in the team’s media day in El Segundo on Monday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

To go ahead and invest in hyperbaric chambers, cryotherapy, compression boots and anything else he watched LeBron James do to defy Father Time in the five seasons they played together: “There’s a lot more that goes into it than the casual fan sees,” Reaves said Monday. “You have to do more every single day, especially the older that you get.”

The Lakers have watched Reaves grow up, from a surprising bit player in 2021-22 to a multifaceted menace who last season scored 51 points one game, dished 16 assists in another, and had others with 11 rebounds and four steals.

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That’s why he got the big contract. And that’s why, when Reaves said Monday that, in his mind, “nothing really changes with how I approach the game,” it made sense.

He plays winning basketball, and if it ain’t broke, you’re not supposed to fix it.

But the Lakers also need Reaves to realize he’s really rich now. He should let it get to his head a little bit and be smarter out there.

He’s not going to be overdrawn when those moments arrive, asking him to make a bang-bang decision: Cash or charge?

For Reaves, the answer should almost always be cash. Because what’s in the Lakers best interests? Reaves drawing an offensive foul or coach JJ Redick drawing up a lineup without Reaves in it?

Protect yourself at all costs, Austin. Luka, too. Let all these defensive-minded role players fighting for playing time take the charges; that’s their job.

New Lakers center Kevon Looney became a three-time NBA champ with the Golden State Warriors. He knows what wins championships: Defense and health.

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“For us to reach our full potential, we’re going to have to be a good defensive team,” Looney said Monday. “And then every team needs health. We got the talent, but being healthy and taking care of our bodies is going to set us apart.”

Reaves has already set himself apart, as an underdog, a dawg and now, one of the Lakers’ top dogs.

He’s worth every penny that they’re paying him. But he’s still got to earn it.