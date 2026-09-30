Lakers’ early defensive prowess impresses Austin Reaves, JJ Redick

Veteran guard Austin Reaves said Wednesday that he believes the Lakers will be an improved defensive team this upcoming season.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Two days into Lakers training camp while integrating nine new players during yet another physical practice session, Austin Reaves has been impressed with just how good this Lakers group can be.

As he stood before the media after practice Wednesday, Reaves was asked if he saw the makings of a championship team.

“I do,” he replied.

Reaves has such high hopes because of the defensive intensity the Lakers have displayed in camp.

Advertisement

It starts with center Walker Kessler, the team’s new rim-protecting 7-foot-2 center.

Then it goes all the way to the group of wing players the Lakers have who have been showing their defensive capabilities.

Lakers ‘This is a meritocracy’: Lakers open training camp with mandate of competition Coach JJ Redick expects training camp to be a proving ground for players who want start and be part of the rotation. The first practice proved that to be true.

Reaves was quick to mention newcomers Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, two wings the Lakers are depending on to be top-notched defenders, and second-year forward Aduo Thiero, who had a strong showing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and during offseason pick-up games as a defender.

“Let me tell you, trying to score on Matisse and Ziaire, especially with Adou out there too, and then Walker on the back line, is not easy,” Reaves said. “I had to deal with that all day yesterday and today, and it’s not fun. So, defensively, we’re going to be much better. Those guys compete every possession, and then everybody else, you know, fills in their roles and plays the right way. So, yeah, I see how special we can be.”

Advertisement

Quentin Grimes and Colin Sexton are two other new players who have been on point on defense.

Jake LaRavis and Jarred Vanderbilt are two returners who are known for their defense.

It gives Lakers coach JJ Redick a solid group of defenders on the wing.

During practice Wednesday, Redick had to make it shorter than anticipated.

“We had to modify the latter third of practice because these guys were just giving great effort and physicality, so we cut a couple things,” Redick said. “But it was wonderful.”

When asked who stood out at practice, Redick didn’t hesitate.

“I would just say all our wings,” Redick said. “We talked about a line of confrontation, so picking the ball up earlier, being disruptive earlier, eating at the shot clock earlier. And I think our physicality off the ball has been really good. We worked on some squared-up reps today. Guys great effort, but it’s the entire group of … of wings. Anybody that’s been out there, it’s been really good.”

Redick mentioned how Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean talked about “deploying the soldiers.”

“Like, the guys on the wing that know their assignment, we’re going to deploy them and they’re going to attack and they’re going to be aggressive,” Redick said. “And then we got to have commanders behind them using their voices and that’s the responsibility of Walker and (Kevon) Looney.”

The Lakers’ defensive rating last season in the NBA was 115.5, ranking them 20th in the league.

Advertisement

They gave up 114.6 points per game, ranking them 11th, and they allowed teams to make 48.3% of their shots , ranking the Lakers 24th.

Yet after only two days of practice, Reaves has a stronger belief in this team’s defensive abilities.

And with that, he believes the Lakers can be championship contenders.

“I mean,” Reaves said. “I left here yesterday and headed to the golf course and was very excited on the drive over there with how yesterday went and kind of what I’ve seen this team could be.”

The Thunder and Spurs are considered the best teams in the NBA and both reside in the Western Conference. Last season, the Thunder was ranked first in defensive rating (106.5) and the Spurs were third (112.3).

With that in mind, Grimes was asked if the Lakers are being viewed as an underrated defensive team on the perimeter.

“I don’t think they’re underrating it, but I think it might be getting, like, overlooked a little bit because of the presence that teams like San Antonio and OKC have set the standard for it,” Grimes said. “But I don’t think we are getting … I think it might be overlooked a little bit. So, I feel like that’s kind of cool to fly under the radar, and we’ll surprise people maybe during the season.”