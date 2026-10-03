Bronny James continues to refine his skills and role with the Lakers

Lakers guard Bronny James enters his third season, and first without father LeBron, with the Lakers.

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Bronny James laughed at the comment, because he found it funny to have a reporter tell him he’s tied for the third-longest tenure with the Lakers.

He is entering his third season, tied with Dalton Knecht and right behind Austin Reaves (entering his sixth season) and Jarred Vanderbilt (going on four-plus).

James is a veteran now and is looking to find his role with the Lakers.

“Crazy, right? AR keeps calling me a vet,” James said, chuckling. “I’m like, ‘I guess.’”

James is a naturally reserved person. But as a point guard, he admits his job is to speak up more, to help organize the offense, to make sure some of his nine new teammates understand what Lakers coach JJ Redick expects.

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For his first two years with the Lakers, James didn’t say much because his dad, LeBron James, was the leader and powerful voice on the team.

Lakers Lakers’ early defensive prowess impresses Austin Reaves, JJ Redick The veteran guard was quick to mention new wings Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams along with second-year forward Adou Thiero. The coach points to team’s depth.

As a 21-year-old, Bronny James leads in his own way, just as Redick wants all his players to do.

“Definitely coming in every day trying to get better and better myself as a point guard,” James said. “Just taking those steps, encouraging my guys, getting them in the right spots and stuff like that. Making sure we’re organized.

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“For sure, that’s what a point guard is. You’ve got to be talking to your guys, got to be helping people get to where they need to be. I take pride in that, for sure. If anyone goes out — God forbid anyone goes out — I’ve got to be the guy to step up and be the primary ballhandler, and get my guys in the right spots. So, yeah, I’ve definitely got to lock in on that.”

James played in 42 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.9 points and shooting 40.9% from the field.

Though he didn’t put up big numbers in the playoffs, James was solid in his role, especially on defense. He played in eight postseason games, averaging 1.5 points and shooting 50% from the field.

This current Lakers team has depth and talent throughout the lineup.

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James knows it’s going to take a lot of work to find a role on the team.

“Continuing to come in the gym and stay after practice, just working, competing, playing, just trying to make my mark,” James said. “I think just building on defensive instinct, how I was in the playoffs, picking up full court. They’ve been emphasizing that so I’ve been one of the guys that is picking up full court every possession, every time we get a bucket, just picking up full court.

“And then just being a primary ballhandler for my team. We’re playing against Luka [Doncic] and AR today, so me, Q[uentin Grimes], or J[aden] Hardy, guys were on the team, being primary ballhandlers, giving us confidence.”

Being a top-notched defender is what James strives to be for the Lakers.

Every day during these training camp sessions, James gets tested when he has to defend Doncic and Reaves, two of the NBA’s most dynamic guards.

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But that can only help James.

“For sure, it’s going to make me better on the defensive end just picking them up full court,” James said. “I’m annoyed by them, they get annoyed with me in practice. Just continuing to do that will make me better for sure.”

James has worked on his jump shot. He looks more defined, a sign that he has worked on his body as well.

“Just continuing to come in and work on it. The jumper, I’ve been in the gym all summer working on fluidity and the speed of my release, stuff like that, moving,” James said. “Tied into that, just running a lot. I’m the same weight, 215 or 220-ish, but still slim so I can move fast. Just getting in the gym every day and continuing to keep a routine.”

The Lakers have had four days of practice, all of them intense, all of them full of energy.

They will play their first preseason games Monday at Sacramento and then Tuesday at Golden State.

That will give James and the rest of his teammates a chance to carve out roles.

“I definitely think it’s still a process. It’s definitely going to take a few games to get everyone situated,” James said. “We’re trying to figure out our own roles and those things, but also just trying to experiment with lineups. I’ve been here for a minute now, so I know kind of what my role is, but definitely for the new guys.”