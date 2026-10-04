Lakers ace defender Matisse Thybulle learning from savants Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

Lakers guard Matisse Thybulle says he has been tested on defense daily by dynamic scorers Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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When Matisse Thybulle was asked what it has been like trying to defend offensive savants Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves during the Lakers training camp, he shook his head and smiled.

Thybulle was emphatic with his answer.

“I mean, you have to work soooo hard. They’re soooo talented,” Thybulle said, laughing. “And it’s just … I think for me it’s great because getting to play against two of the best offensive players in the NBA every day just primes you for — I think it primes all of us, but me specifically — just primes you for what to expect. And I think it was a big thing when you’re growing up that practice should be harder than the games. And I think in the NBA it’s a little different because you just have to pace yourself for such a long season. But guarding Luka and AR, practice is definitely going to be harder than the games.”

During the first four days of Lakers training camp, Thybulle was frequently listed as one of the players who has been a menace on defense.

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Lakers Lakers’ early defensive prowess impresses Austin Reaves, JJ Redick The veteran guard was quick to mention new wings Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams along with second-year forward Adou Thiero. The coach points to team’s depth.

It was why the Lakers signed the 6-foot-5 free-agent wing to a one-year, $3.2-million contract.

Thybulle, along with Ziaire Williams and Adou Thiero, has been praised for how disruptive he has been during workouts.

“I just think naturally it’s going to be a healthy competition and it gets you better. It’s going to make Austin better when Ziaire is picking them up full court every possession and Matisse is in the passing lane trying to blow things up,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “I think [Thybulle and Williams] — [and] Adou with his physicality — those guys are getting better from practicing that way. It goes both ways.”

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Thybulle made a name for himself on the defensive end of the floor. He is a two-time NBA all-defensive second team selection, both times with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021 and 2022.

Still, Thybulle said he’s picking up new skills.

“I think, like the best offensive players in the league — Luka being probably one of the best — change pace so well,” Thybulle said. “And I think as I’m growing in this league, growing as a defender, learning when to change pace and go for steals versus sitting back and being solid and make it more of a cat-and-mouse game as opposed to trying to be in every passing lane every single time.”

On offense, Thybulle will try to mold his game around Doncic and Reaves.

Thybulle will be asked to knock down corner threes and fill the lane on the fast break.

Over the course of his seven-year career, he has made 34.9% of his three-pointers.

“I think luckily for me, I started my career in an offense that was similar to that, and just understanding you never know when it’s going to come, but just to be ready,” Thybulle said. “And just for me personally, at this point, having the confidence in my shot to know that when it comes, I’m ready for it, as opposed to just hoping for the best. I think it goes a long way as well.”

Health has been an issue for Thybulle during the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He played in just 30 games last season while recovering from a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and in just 15 games during the 2024-25 season because of right knee and right ankle injuries.

But he’s healthy now and ready for a breakout season.

He’s one of nine new players on the roster and he’s one of the Lakers that will compete for a starting role.

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“I leave those decisions up to the coaches,” Thybulle said. “Yeah, so for me, if my teammates are happy with how I’m playing and the coaches are happy with how I’m playing, that’s a good sign to me that I’m doing a good job. But if that means I’m coming off the bench or that means I’m starting, I trust that the coaches know how to use me best to create the most impact, and we’ll go with that.”

Two starting spots up for grabs

When the Lakers play their first exhibition game Monday night in Sacramento, the big story line will be the starting five.

Redick has said Doncic, Reaves and Walker Kessler will for sure start and that the other two spots will be decided by an open competition.

Redick was asked who would be available in Sacramento.

“Obviously, [we’re] still working through stuff,” he said.