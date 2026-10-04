Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers ace defender Matisse Thybulle learning from savants Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

Lakers guard Matisse Thybulle answers questions during team media day on Sept. 28.
Lakers guard Matisse Thybulle says he has been tested on defense daily by dynamic scorers Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick Turner
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

When Matisse Thybulle was asked what it has been like trying to defend offensive savants Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves during the Lakers training camp, he shook his head and smiled.

Thybulle was emphatic with his answer.

“I mean, you have to work soooo hard. They’re soooo talented,” Thybulle said, laughing. “And it’s just … I think for me it’s great because getting to play against two of the best offensive players in the NBA every day just primes you for — I think it primes all of us, but me specifically — just primes you for what to expect. And I think it was a big thing when you’re growing up that practice should be harder than the games. And I think in the NBA it’s a little different because you just have to pace yourself for such a long season. But guarding Luka and AR, practice is definitely going to be harder than the games.”

During the first four days of Lakers training camp, Thybulle was frequently listed as one of the players who has been a menace on defense.

Advertisement
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 01: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Lakers

Lakers’ early defensive prowess impresses Austin Reaves, JJ Redick

The veteran guard was quick to mention new wings Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams along with second-year forward Adou Thiero. The coach points to team’s depth.

It was why the Lakers signed the 6-foot-5 free-agent wing to a one-year, $3.2-million contract.

Thybulle, along with Ziaire Williams and Adou Thiero, has been praised for how disruptive he has been during workouts.

“I just think naturally it’s going to be a healthy competition and it gets you better. It’s going to make Austin better when Ziaire is picking them up full court every possession and Matisse is in the passing lane trying to blow things up,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “I think [Thybulle and Williams] — [and] Adou with his physicality — those guys are getting better from practicing that way. It goes both ways.”

Advertisement

Thybulle made a name for himself on the defensive end of the floor. He is a two-time NBA all-defensive second team selection, both times with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021 and 2022.

Still, Thybulle said he’s picking up new skills.

“I think, like the best offensive players in the league — Luka being probably one of the best — change pace so well,” Thybulle said. “And I think as I’m growing in this league, growing as a defender, learning when to change pace and go for steals versus sitting back and being solid and make it more of a cat-and-mouse game as opposed to trying to be in every passing lane every single time.”

Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 6, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Lakers

Lakers sign Matisse Thybulle to a one-year deal as roster overhaul continues

Matisse Thybulle, who spent last season playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, made the NBA’s all-defensive team twice over his seven-year career.

On offense, Thybulle will try to mold his game around Doncic and Reaves.

Thybulle will be asked to knock down corner threes and fill the lane on the fast break.

Over the course of his seven-year career, he has made 34.9% of his three-pointers.

“I think luckily for me, I started my career in an offense that was similar to that, and just understanding you never know when it’s going to come, but just to be ready,” Thybulle said. “And just for me personally, at this point, having the confidence in my shot to know that when it comes, I’m ready for it, as opposed to just hoping for the best. I think it goes a long way as well.”

El Segundo, CA, - September 28, 2026: Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) takes part in the team's media day at the UCLA Health Training Center on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026 in El Segundo, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers

Bronny James continues to refine his skills and role with the Lakers

The third-year point guard has worked to be a better communicator, facilitator and defender this summer and at training camp.

Health has been an issue for Thybulle during the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He played in just 30 games last season while recovering from a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and in just 15 games during the 2024-25 season because of right knee and right ankle injuries.

But he’s healthy now and ready for a breakout season.

He’s one of nine new players on the roster and he’s one of the Lakers that will compete for a starting role.

Advertisement

“I leave those decisions up to the coaches,” Thybulle said. “Yeah, so for me, if my teammates are happy with how I’m playing and the coaches are happy with how I’m playing, that’s a good sign to me that I’m doing a good job. But if that means I’m coming off the bench or that means I’m starting, I trust that the coaches know how to use me best to create the most impact, and we’ll go with that.”

Two starting spots up for grabs

When the Lakers play their first exhibition game Monday night in Sacramento, the big story line will be the starting five.

Redick has said Doncic, Reaves and Walker Kessler will for sure start and that the other two spots will be decided by an open competition.

Redick was asked who would be available in Sacramento.

“Obviously, [we’re] still working through stuff,” he said.

El Segundo, CA, - September 28, 2026: Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler takes.

Lakers

How a healthy and motivated Walker Kessler could transform the Lakers’ defense

Walker Kessler, the Lakers’ big offseason acquisition, is out to prove he can be an elite rim protector and help unlock a more aggressive perimeter defense.

More to Read

LakersSports

All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Thuc Nhi Nguyen's weekly newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lakers

Advertisement
Advertisement