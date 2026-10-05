Luka Doncic scores 21 as Lakers unveil new defense in preseason win over Kings

Lakers star Luka Doncic, right, shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Emanuel Sharp during the first half of the Lakers’ preseason win Monday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Lakers pressed, switched and swarmed from the opening whistle. After the Sacramento Kings were caught for a shot-clock violation on the first possession of Monday’s preseason game, Luka Doncic raised his fists toward the Lakers bench with a triumphant grin to symbolize the successful start.

But Doncic’s smile toward his teammates had a hint of sarcasm; this is still just an exhibition.

The Lakers teased their new defensive identity in a 127-103 preseason win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday at Golden 1 Center, rolling out their deep group of wings to overcome a short-handed bench.

Advertisement

Playing without star center Walker Kessler, who missed the game with a finger injury, and guard Austin Reaves (ankle), Doncic led the Lakers with 21 points. He took a hard knee to the side of his quad midway through the second quarter, but stayed in the game. With the Lakers up 26 points at halftime, Doncic didn’t need to return.

The star guard actually was bringing down the team’s shooting average. While he was three-for-nine from three-point range in the first half, his teammates combined to make nine of their first 13 three-pointers. Ziaire Williams led with perfect three-for-three shooting from distance with 13 points and one steal while serving as the Lakers’ top on-ball defender. Matisse Thybulle, another key defensive offseason addition, had two steals and made two threes.

The lengthy wings could unlock a new style of defense for the Lakers, who remade their team to support Doncic with three-and-D wings and a rim-running center.

Advertisement

“I think for the first time since I’ve been here, we have multiple guys that go pick up the ball full court and be disruptive at the point of attack,” coach JJ Redick said before the game. “We’re going to ask those guys to do that.”

Voices Swanson: Lakers paid Austin Reaves to be a star. Now they need him to prove his durability The Lakers can’t afford for Austin Reaves to only play in 51 games like he did last season and expect to challenge the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Lakers deployed what they call “a line of confrontation.” Williams, Thybulle, second-year forward Adou Thiero and guard Quentin Grimes were among the players who guarded the ball full court. The Lakers forced four steals in the first quarter and 15 for the game. They averaged 8.5 per game last season.

The product Monday is far from what the Lakers hope to show in their regular-season opener Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.

Kessler was wearing a splint on his left pinky finger after he jammed it on the backboard during practice last week. Redick doesn’t expect any of the injuries that kept Reaves, guard Collin Sexton (lower body) and two-way forward Arthur Kaluma (lower body) to be long-term.

Reaves, who tweaked his ankle in practice, still went through his pregame warmup routine Monday.

Even without two of their three top players, the Lakers overwhelmed the Kings, who are expected to be among the worst teams in the Western Conference again. Rookie point guard Darius Acuff, the No. 7 pick in last April’s draft, had 19 points with four assists and five turnovers.