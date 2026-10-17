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What we learned from the Lakers’ preseason games and training camp

Lakers head coach JJ Redick extends his right arm to point directions to players on the court.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick has not committed to his starting five for the season opener on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, particularly at power forward.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow

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After five preseason games, the Lakers open their regular season Wednesday at home against the Golden State Warriors. The exhibition games offered some promising moments, other confounding connections between new teammates and a strong foundation for the new-look team hoping to keep growing through an 82-game season.

“You’re always trying to get better,” coach JJ Redick said Friday after the Lakers lost their final preseason game to the Denver Nuggets. “And even later in the season, you tweak plays, you tweak the offense and you tweak coverages. It’s constantly evolving. There’s no, like, ‘oh, we’re done. Now we’re going to go play.’ But we’re ready to go.”

Here are five things we learned during the Lakers’ training camp and five preseason games:

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Ziaire Williams makes his case

Lakers forward Ziaire Williams, left, tries to prevent Kings guard Emanuel Sharp from scoring in the lane.
Lakers forward Ziaire Williams, left, tries to prevent Kings guard Emanuel Sharp from scoring in the lane during a preseason game earlier this month.
(Sara Nevis / Associated Press)

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Ziaire Williams played in only two of the five preseason games, but the 6-foot-9 forward emerged as one of the biggest winners of training camp. The Sierra Canyon High alumnus might go from veteran minimum contract to first-day starter. He was a perfect five-for-five shooting from three-point range during two preseason appearances — both starts — and averaged 13.5 points while taking on a prominent defensive role.

During his first two years as the Lakers coach, Redick admired Williams’ intent on the defensive end from afar and commended the forward’s willingness to defend other teams’ star players. And somehow, Williams, then playing for Brooklyn, always seemed to hit shots when he played against the Lakers.

Now seeing Williams every day, Redick has come away even more impressed by the 25-year-old’s character and leadership qualities.

“Everybody in our building that has been around him for the last, you know, six to eight weeks just recognizes what a special human being he is,” Redick said. “I really believe in him as a player, and I think he’s got a lot of room to grow still, which is exciting for all of us.”

While Williams might be the first choice to start at power forward, several contenders had strong preseasons at the position. Jake LaRavia is playing and shooting with confidence again. Sandro Mamukelashvili awed with his versatile offensive game. Adou Thiero showed significant growth from his injury-plagued rookie season. The position remains one of the team’s biggest unknowns, but the preseason could offer some confidence that the Lakers have options.

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Mamu was breakout star of the preseason

Lakers forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, right, elevates to try to block a shot by the Kings' Jonathan Mogbo, center.
Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, left, and Sandro Mamukelashvili try to stop the Kings’ Jonathan Mogbo from scoring in a preseason game earlier this month.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

It won’t be long before chants of “Ma-muuuuuuuu” fill Crypto.com Arena. The Georgian forward will quickly become a fan favorite if he continues to provide the all-around offensive game he flashed during the preseason.

Mamukelashvili averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 55.6% (25 for 45) from the field and 54.2% (13 for 24) from three-point range. Late during the third quarter against Denver, Mamukelashvili dazzled with a three-pointer, a cutting dunk and a defensive rebound that led to an assist to Quentin Grimes for a three-pointer — all in 99 seconds.

President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said before the season that he and Redick wanted to intentionally build a cast of role players who could pass, dribble and shoot. Mamukelashvili checks all the boxes.

“Anytime he gets a rebound, we’re encouraging him to push the pace,” guard Austin Reaves said. “He’s a good basketball player, so we’re very excited for what he brings to the team.”

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How long will rebounding woes linger?

Lakers center Walker Kessler, left, powers his way to the basket against two Nuggets defenders during a preseason game.
Lakers center Walker Kessler, left, powering his way to the basket against two Nuggets defenders, will be the anchor to the team’s defense, which will look to improve their rebounding deficiencies.
(Ben Liebenberg / Associated Press)

Williams scanned the box score in front of him after the Lakers’ preseason finale Friday. He was looking for reassurance about how the Lakers ended the 121-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“We did get out rebounded a little bit,” he said, glancing at the Lakers’ 49-44 rebounding deficit. “But not as bad.”

The Lakers’ 39.4 rebounds per game ranked second-to-last during the preseason. Defensive rebounds could be a weak point this season for a team still trying to solidify its backup center behind Walker Kessler. Three preseason games without Kessler reinforced to Redick that the Lakers needed to keep two big wings — any combination of Williams, LaRavia, Thiero, Matisse Thybulle or even Doncic, who is a strong rebounder for a guard — on the court to keep pace on the glass.

“We can’t just rely on Walker to get 30 rebounds a game,” Williams said of how the team has to approach rebounding. “It’s just not how the game works. So just every person just contributing to it and wanting it more than the other team.”

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Kessler, standing nearby during Williams’ postgame news conference, poked his head out from behind a black curtain and gave his teammate a thumbs-up. He had 15 rebounds in two games, including 11 defensive boards. The Lakers were outrebounded by one in the two games with Kessler compared with a minus-23 rebounding differential during the first three preseason games.

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Even the offense needs time

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, pulls up in the lane for a shot against the Nuggets in the final preseason game Friday.
(Ben Liebenberg / Associated Press)

Doncic, Reaves and Kessler only played one half together, and Doncic and Reaves only played in the same game twice. During one Laker fastbreak in the first quarter against Denver, while Reaves was taking a steal coast-to-coast for an easy layup, Doncic kept Kessler back on defense and pointed out tactics while they stood in the paint.

“There’s going to be some growing pain, just lack of reps together so far,” Reaves said of the chemistry between the team’s new “big three.” “... More than likely going to pick up on it sooner than later. So we’ll continue to grow that over the next couple days and be ready for opening night.”

The Lakers averaged 23 turnovers per game during the preseason. Guard Collin Sexton’s absence because of a lower leg injury showed up in the Lakers’ turnover struggles. Even two of the premier guards in the league won’t be enough to handle all of the Lakers’ ball-handling, especially if Bronny James continues to struggle as he did during the preseason.

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James, after working into the injury-laden postseason rotation last year, averaged just 16.4 minutes per preseason game with 2.2 points per game on one-for-eight shooting from three. He had 12 rebounds, 14 assists and 12 turnovers during the five games.

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The roster isn’t done changing

The Lakers have to cut their roster down to 15 by the season opener. Pelinka mentioned the possibility of consolidation trades to reach the maximum number, but no transactions have materialized, especially with the Lakers trying to cling to their limited draft assets. They don’t control their own first-round pick until 2032 and don’t have a second-round selection until 2031.

If the Lakers can’t pull off a deal, forward Dalton Knecht could be at risk of being waived. Since getting traded as a rookie and returning when the transaction was rescinded, the 17th overall pick in the 2024 draft has never carved out a steady role with the Lakers. Early, he looked like he could be the steal of the draft when he averaged 18.9 points per game during a nine-game stretch in November 2024, including a two-game, 64-point heater in which he hit 14 of 24 three-pointers. He scored more points in his 19 NBA games (231) than he did all of last season (228).

“I think the biggest thing is the team changed,” Redick said before Friday’s game of Knecht’s career arc. “The team changed. The needs changed, the fit changed. I think he got better as a player over the last two years. I think each guy has, particularly last year, each guy got plenty of opportunities with the amount of injuries we had. So I just think coming into this year, we added a lot of wings and he’s in a tough spot right now.”

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who has about $25 million left on his contract over the next two seasons, did not suit up for Friday’s preseason finale.

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After joining the team through a trade from Washington this offseason, guard Jaden Hardy understood that roster moves would continue through training camp. On the fringe of the rotation, he said he didn’t let it bother him.

“I just came in [with a] clear head, clear mind, new situation, new opportunity,” said Hardy, who has a $6-million salary this season and a team option for next year. “I feel like it’s a blessing to be here and I’m just coming in here every day working, taking care of my business.”

He stated his case for a roster spot with 13 points in 14 minutes Friday.
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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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