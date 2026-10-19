Lakers waive former first-round pick Dalton Knecht before season opener

Lakers forward Dalton Knecht stands on the court during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 7 at Crypto.com Arena.

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The Lakers waived former first-round pick Dalton Knecht on Monday to reach the NBA’s maximum roster requirements before the season begins this week.

The 17th overall pick in the 2024 draft had fallen out of the rotation in the past two seasons but had a chance to prove himself during training camp and preseason, when the Lakers had 16 players on guaranteed contracts. Knecht, who averaged 4.2 points per game and 10.2 minutes per game last season, played just 14 combined minutes in the last two preseason games.

Knecht was given an “excused absence” from practice Monday, coach JJ Redick said. The deadline for teams to reach the maximum of 15 standard contract players was 2 p.m. PDT. Redick also said guard Bronny James was excused from practice, but the third-year guard, who was picked 55th overall in the same draft as Knecht, remained on the roster.

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James worked his way into the postseason rotation last season while the Lakers were struggling with injuries to their backcourt. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists during the regular season while shooting 38.6% from three.

Knecht’s role had greatly diminished since he flashed his scoring potential as a rookie. After scoring 37 points in a win over the Utah Jazz in November 2024 and tying the single-game rookie record with nine made three-pointers, Knecht looked like he could have been the steal of the draft. But after a trade to Charlotte for center Mark Williams was rescinded, Knecht never settled back into the rotation.

Lakers guard Collin Sexton speaks during the team’s media day in El Segundo on Sept. 28. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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For the first time since training camp started, Collin Sexton was a full participant in practice with the Lakers on Monday. Still, Sexton wasn’t ready to fully commit to playing in the Lakers’ season-opener Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

Sexton missed all five preseason games and a lot of practices with a lower right leg injury.

Sexton, who said he felt good at practice, was asked about playing against the Warriors.

“We’ll be taking it day by day,” he said. “At the end of the day, I had a really good practice today, felt good. Super excited to be back out there with the guys, so I look forward to it.”

Sexton said he had some “tightness and stuff” in his lower leg, “but I feel pretty good.”

Lakers New-look Lakers set to prove they are NBA title contenders Coach JJ Redick, who has not tipped his hand on a starting five, believes the team can compete in the West, as does superstar Luka Doncic.

He was asked what caused the injury.

“Nothing particular,” Sexton said. “I think we figured it out and now we’re just moving forward and just continue to get these reps in, continue to play five on five, and get out there as soon as possible.”

Sexton is a 6-1 point guard the Lakers signed to back up Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the backcourt. The Lakers signed him to a two-year, $19.2-million deal.

“He’s another guy that can bring the ball up and can create his own [mismatch],” Doncic said. “So, we’re excited to have him back.”

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Second-year forward Adou Thiero and rookie guard Cameron Carr both missed practice Monday.

But having Sexton back was a good sign for the Lakers.

“It felt good, super excited to be back out there, honestly, just getting out there and getting up and down, legs felt a little heavy, but it was great,” Sexton said. “It was definitely a great day, great practice for the team as well, and the guys were really competing.”