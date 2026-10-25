Luka Doncic scores 52 points, hits several late clutch shots as Lakers rally to beat Jazz

Luka Doncic has the ball while guarded by Keyonte George in the first half. Doncic scored 52 points against the Jazz.

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Luka Doncic raised three fingers toward the Utah crowd. Fans were left counting more than just his points.

Doncic hit three clutch three-pointers late in the fourth quarter and took a momentum-swinging charge to lead the Lakers to a nail-biting 132-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday at Delta Center. Doncic led the Lakers (3-0) with 52 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the team fought back from an 18-point second-quarter deficit.

Guard Austin Reaves hit a dagger three with 34 seconds remaining to give the Lakers a seven-point lead. As Doncic salted the game away, he was serenaded with chants of “MVP!” Reaves finished with 29 points.

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Center Walker Kessler was quiet in his return to Salt Lake City. After he joined the Lakers in a massive sign-and-trade deal that cost the Lakers two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps and a four-year, $130-million contract, Kessler was held to just two points on one-of-two shooting with seven rebounds.

Kessler had averaged 24 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during the Lakers’ first two games and shot a blazing 84.6% from the field while feasting off lob passes from Doncic and Reaves.

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Kessler got an unremarkable mixed reception from the crowd with a large number of fans wearing Lakers colors. The Jazz didn’t play a highlight reel during the game to welcome the center back, as many teams often do for a player who returns on an opposing team.

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When asked whether Kessler’s return would spark extra motivation for the Jazz, Utah coach Will Hardy dispelled any suggestions of revenge.

“In no way is tonight about Walker,” Hardy said. “Like it’s not a, ‘Oh wow Walker’s here so we better play harder.’ We’re gonna demand the same standard that we did in our last game. Some of the story lines I don’t quite understand. Like we have a lot of love for Walker. He’s somebody that we have a great relationship with and a lot of shared experience.”

The Jazz traded for Kessler after the Memphis Grizzlies picked him 22nd overall in 2022. He emerged as a strong rebounder and rim protector, but the Jazz, still in rebuilding mode, never challenged for a playoff spot. Kessler played in just five games last season after shoulder surgery.

Kessler picked up his fourth foul with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter, stuck on only two points and six rebounds against his former team. The Lakers instead used a starring performance from their backcourt to overcome an 18-point second-quarter deficit.

The Lakers gave up 16 second-chance points on six offensive rebounds during the first quarter, contributing to the early deficit. Reaves was held scoreless during the first quarter, but awoke for 15 points in the second.

Doncic capped the half with a flurry on both ends. He watched a fadeaway jumper circle the entire rim before dropping through for a three-point play, ripped the ball out of Ace Bailey’s arms for a steal then hit a three at the buzzer to put the Lakers up by three at halftime.

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The Slovenian superstar was coming off an admittedly “terrible” game in which he had 23 points, seven assists and 11 turnovers in the Lakers’ home win over the Clippers. Lakers coach JJ Redick said Doncic is still finding his rhythm after not playing with the national team over the summer as he typically does.

Doncic made just two of his first eight three-point attempts Sunday. He looked right back in rhythm when he splashed the tying three with 4:06 remaining in the fourth quarter and pushed his palms toward the ground to quiet the crowd.