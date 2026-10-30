Lakers blow 25-point lead in double-digit loss to Warriors

Lakers guard Luka Doncic looks for a foul call during the first half of an NBA Cup game against the Warriors in San Francisco on Friday night.

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When Luka Doncic started cooking in the first quarter, the Lakers followed his lead in opening a 25-point lead in the second quarter over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

But then the Lakers started getting cooked.

Cooked by going down by 17 points in the fourth quarter. Cooked by turning the ball over way too many times. Cooked by an offense nowhere to be found in the fourth. Cooked in the first NBA Cup game for both teams.

When the game was over, the Lakers had been feasted on by the Warriors, falling 112-95 game at Chase Center.

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Doncic had 37 points, but he shot only 12 for 27 from the field. Austin Reaves had 21 points, shooting nine for 19 from the field but one of six from three-point range.

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry had 31 points, going 11 for 23 from the field and eight for 14 from deep.

The Lakers scored only 15 points in the fourth quarter and gave up 27.

It took the Lakers four minutes and one second to finally score in the fourth quarter, and that came after Walker Kessler made just one free throw with 7:54 left in the game, leaving the Lakers down 96-81.

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The Lakers showed why they are one of the worst teams in the NBA when taking care of the basketball by turning it over 22 times. They are ranked 10th in the NBA in turnovers, averaging 16.6 per game.

After Jake LaRavia was called for an offensive foul with 21.8 seconds left in the third quarter, Doncic was hit with his first technical foul of the season.

But Doncic really wasn’t the only Laker to lose his cool. The Lakers turned the ball over five times in the third and wound up trailing 85-80 entering the fourth quarter.

With 8:02 left in the fourth and the Lakers down 95-80, Matisse Thybulle was hit with a technical foul and Curry made the ensuing free throw.

The Lakers went to sleep in the second quarter and started to get cooked by the Warriors, watching their big lead get sliced to 53-53 at the half.

The Lakers were outscored 38-15 in the second quarter. Interesting enough, the Lakers outscored the Warriors 38-15 in the first quarter.

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It was game on from there.

Curry crossed over Doncic, sending him falling on the court in the third quarter. Curry then made a three-pointer and put his hands on his head.

Doncic came right back, drilling a three-pointer over Gary Payton II on the next possession and put his fingers on his lips and glared at the crowd.

On the Lakers’ first possession of the game, Doncic got the ball at the top of the key, and he was being guarded by his new antagonist, Golden State‘s brash rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Doncic missed his first shot, a floater. The Lakers got the ball back on the miss and the Warriors fans began to chant, “Luka, sucks. Luka sucks, Luka sucks.”

Doncic responded by knocking down a three-pointer in the face of Lendeborg, and then wagged his finger at his would-be defender.

Doncic and Lendeborg began a trash-talking exchange when the Lakers and Warriors opened the season against each other last week.

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After that game, in which Doncic posted 41 points and nine assists, Lendeborg was not impressed by the Lakers’ scoring sensation, saying he “lost all respect” for Doncic.

But as he so often does, Doncic went to work in the first quarter, terrorizing Lendeborg and the Warriors’ faithful with 21 points. He missed just five of his 12 shots and four of his nine-three-pointers in the opening 12 minutes.

Before the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick was asked what it has been like to see Doncic respond when the opposition “pokes the bear,” as Lendeborg did in Los Angeles.

“I mean, he’s insane,” Redick said. “He’s involved in everything in every game so it doesn’t like … I don’t think that’s like an anomaly. It’s part of the Luka basketball game. I didn’t view that as like an outlier at all.”

Williams sits out

Ziaire Williams missed his second straight game with left foot soreness. The starting forward has been one of the team’s better defenders.

“He still has some soreness,” Redick said. “He’s going to have to continue to monitor it. He was in shootaround this morning. Again, just being really cautious with the amount of games we have throughout the season.”