Luka Doncic’s 42-point effort carries Lakers past Giannis Antetokounmpo and Heat

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The clash between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo received top billing Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic leads the league in scoring with 37.7 points per game for the Lakers and Antetokounmpo is fifth at 28.2 for the Miami Heat.

But this matchup didn’t quite live up to the hype after Doncic continued his early season dominance in the Lakers’ 138-117 win.

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Doncic was masterful, producing 42 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds. He was 14 for 24 from the field and six for 15 from three-point range.

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, but the Lakers surged in the third quarter, outscoring Miami 32-21 to cruise to victory.

Doncic was better, but he had more help. Austin Reaves scored 27 points and Walker Kessler finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Lakers (6-2) shot 57%, including 44% (19 for 43) from three-point range.

Doncic has been on a scoring tear for the Lakers, his play at such a high level that even coach JJ Redick has marveled at the guard’s achievements.

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In the third quarter, Doncic missed a three-pointer, but Jake LaRavia hustled to collect the rebound. He passed the ball to Doncic, who then made a three to give the Lakers a 93-74 lead. The play forced the Heat (2-5) to call a timeout as Doncic pointed at LaRavia in appreciation.

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, scores over Lakers center Walker Kessler in the second half.

Doncic started strong like usual, with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in the first quarter as the Lakers took a 37-30 lead. Doncic, who was called for a technical foul late in the first half — his second of the season — had 24 points by halftime.

In his previous four games, Doncic had scored 45, 37, 41 and 52 points.

Redick was asked before the game if anything stood out to him about Doncic’s early-season surge.

“No, and I don’t take it for granted,” Redick said. “I think a lot of times you can just be agog at his offensive prowess. Like watching some of the tape last night, and even during the game, like I think our guys were like agog at his defense. And it was just awesome. It was inspiring. I really mean that.”