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Lakers

Lakers assign Bronny James, Cameron Carr to G League team

Lakers guard Bronny James watches his teammates from the sideline while in warmups during a game against Portland.
Guard Bronny James watches his Lakers teammates play against the Trail Blazers during a game last week.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Dan Loumena
By Dan Loumena
Assistant Sports Editor Follow

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Third-year guard Bronny James and rookie guard Cameron Carr have been assigned to G League Coachella Valley, the Lakers announced Thursday.

James, who is the third year of a four-year contract worth $7.9 million ($4.4 million guaranteed), played only 12 minutes this season across five games, scoring four points on two-of-three shooting while missing his only three-pointer.

Carr, who was the 24th overall draft pick this summer, has played only four minutes in three games, missing the only shot he took.

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James has played in 74 games during his young career, including 42 last season when he averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes.

The Lakers moved their G League affiliate to Coachella Valley, where they will open the season Friday at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert against Salt Lake City.

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Dan Loumena

Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.

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