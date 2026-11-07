Luka Doncic’s historic start jumpstarts early MVP conversation

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Ten games is too early for most valuable player conversation. Just don’t tell fans at Crypto.com Arena.

“M-V-P! M-V-P!” the Lakers faithful chant at Luka Doncic every time the Lakers guard toes the free-throw line.

After dropping a season-high 53 points during the Lakers’ 124-118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Doncic is averaging 40.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists in a scoring binge for the ages. He’s the fourth Laker to have four consecutive games of 40 or more points. He’s the third to have seven games of 35 or more points.

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And he’s doing it efficiently: Doncic’s sky-high shooting percentage dipped to 49.8% after an unusually cold 5-for-15 shooting night from three-point range Friday. He was still 12 for 18 from two-point range.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s win:

Too early to tell?

Lakers guard Luka Doncic shouts after sinking a three pointer that gave the Lakers a five-point lead over Portland in the third quarter Friday at Crypto.com Arena. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Walker Kessler just shook his head as he grasped for the right words. There might not be many more left to describe what Doncic is doing.

“He’s my MVP,” the Lakers center said eventually.

Being in the most valuable player conversation isn’t new for Doncic. The two-time scoring champion finished third in MVP voting in 2024 with Dallas. He averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the regular season then led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Each season the do-it-all guard is among the favorites to win the award. But Doncic’s early season campaign feels different. Not only is Doncic in great shape, Portland coach Micah Nori said before Friday’s game, but Doncic also has the right pieces around him after the Lakers remade their roster to complement the star with floor-spacing shooters, strong perimeter defenders and a rolling center.

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“It’s a perfect offensive storm,” Nori said. “He’s the MVP right now. Hands down.”

LUKA JUST SANK IT FROM 3/4 COURT 🤯



Bruce Springsteen can’t believe what he just witnessed! pic.twitter.com/D0a9aSnwuX — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2026

Lakers coach JJ Redick does not engage in MVP discussion until 50 games in, he said. When told Doncic topped NBA.com’s first MVP ladder Friday , the Lakers coach brushed aside any chance to make a grand proclamation.

In the premature MVP rankings, Doncic was ahead of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. The 22-year-old is averaging 29.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, three assists and 4.2 blocks per game.

Doncic’s 53-point outburst eclipsed Wembanyama’s 52 points the star center scored Wednesday for the highest single-game scoring performance so far this season. But Wembanyama also grabbed 24 rebounds with eight blocks in a historic statline matched only by Wilt Chamberlain.

The French superstar finished second in MVP voting last year and was the first unanimous defensive player of the year in league history. His outsized defensive impact was a significant part of why he entered the season as the betting favorite to win his first MVP.

Voices Swanson: Luka Doncic can lead Lakers to a title, but only if his teammates pull their weight The Lakers’ superstar is on an MVP pace like few others before, but to win an NBA title he has to have sustainability that his teammates must help him attain.

Doncic, who didn’t get any votes from NBA general managers when asked in a preseason survey who they thought would win the MVP, said he’s determined to step up on defense for his team. He is averaging 1.7 steals per game, which ranks second among Lakers players. His four drawn charges is tied for most in the league.

“He has a pride and he has a hunger,” Lakers forward Sandro Mamukelashvili said of Doncic’s defense. “He has a will to not be labeled as that guy who you can just attack.”

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Doncic is challenging Chamberlain’s stats on the offensive end. His 361 points through his first nine games are the most for a player since Chamberlain’s 472 points in 1962-63. No one has averaged 40 points over a season since the legendary center in 1963. The possibility has barely crossed Doncic’s mind.

“As long as we win, I’m good,” Doncic said.

The Lakers are 8-2 with the best record in the Western Conference. They have not started 8-2 since their last championship season.

Welcome back

Lakers forward Adou Thiero drives to the basket in front of Portland’s Scoot Henderson (00) and Jrue Holiday (5) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Adou Thiero had a loud four points, four rebounds and two assists in his long-awaited season debut Friday. The energetic forward missed the first nine games of the season because of swelling in his left knee. He didn’t waste any time reintroducing himself to the team, keeping a loose ball alive on his first offensive possession that led to an offensive rebound and a put-back from Mamukelashvili.

“He literally did everything we asked him to do,” Redick said.

The second-year forward has been hampered by his balky left knee since college, when he missed the the end of his junior season after surgery. The procedure delayed the beginning of his rookie season and when he returned, a sprained MCL in his right knee knocked him out for six more weeks.

The injuries prevented Thiero from gaining any traction. This summer, when he had the longest stretch of sustained health during his short professional career, he could finally show teammates and coaches what he could do.

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Thiero jumped out of the gym during practices. He smothered teammates while guarding the ball. He brought the same energy to the court Friday when it counted.

“We value Adou a lot,” Kessler said. “He’s a very physical player, really talented, athletic player.”

Defensive backup plan

Lakers forwards Ziaire Williams, left, and Sandro Mamukelashvili double team Portland guard Sidy Cissoko at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers missed their first 15 three-point shots. It felt like a minor miracle they trailed by only seven at halftime.

The most dynamic offense in the league had to rely on its defense. The Lakers forced 24 turnovers and held the Trail Blazers (6-2) to 15 points in the third quarter.

“It’s nice to know when you’re not making shots that you can also rely on your defense to help keep you in the game,” said forward Jake LaRavia, who had seven points, eight rebounds and one steal.

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The Lakers rank 21st in defensive rating, allowing 113.6 points per 100 possessions. They are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, ranking 29th despite outrebounding the Trail Blazers by three. Their defense instead relies on blocks and steals.

The Lakers are tied for third in the NBA with 10.7 steals per game. Matisse Thybulle leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Austin Reaves had a team-high four steals Friday.