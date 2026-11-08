Austin Reaves steps up in Luka Doncic’s absence to lead Lakers over Pistons

Austin Reaves drives around John Collins of the Pistons in the first half.

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Austin Reaves raised three fingers to the rafters. Then, after hitting a clutch three-pointer with 46 seconds remaining against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, he turned his palm to fans sitting courtside at Little Caesers Arena and waved goodbye.

The Lakers guard scored a season-high 41 points as L.A. survived a 121-116 win over the Pistons without star point guard Luka Doncic. The Lakers (9-2) led by 26 early in the second quarter, but nearly collapsed under an avalanche of second-half turnovers and 53 combined points from Detroit bench guards Daniss Jenkins and Kevin Huerter.

Lakers center Walker Kessler had 12 points and 16 rebounds for his fifth double-double in six games. He crossed into double-digit scoring with a clutch put-back three-point play with 2:15 remaining to put the Lakers ahead by seven.

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On the front side of a back-to-back, Doncic missed his second game of the season with low back tightness, although Lakers coach JJ Redick said he didn’t anticipate it to affect Doncic significantly throughout the season.

The Slovenian superstar is averaging a league-high 40.1 points per game, but Doncic was doing more than just scoring at rates not seen since Wilt Chamberlain. His estimated on/off of 37.7 — the difference between the Lakers’ net rating when he was on the court compared to off — was the second-highest in the league, following only Victor Wembanyama’s 41.5. In addition to having the highest scoring average through nine games since Chamberlain, Doncic is the team’s second-leading rebounder at 7.8 per game and is second with 1.7 steals.

Lakers Luka Doncic’s historic run jump-starts early MVP conversation Lakers guard Luka Doncic’s teammates and opposing coaches are in awe of his blistering scoring so far this season, fueling early support for MVP honors.

But the Lakers already showed they could compete without Doncic this season. They dominated the Clippers on Oct. 28 when he was sidelined, also with back tightness.

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Just as as did against the Clippers, the Lakers needed contributions from everyone. Ziaire Williams hit four three-pointers and finished with 17 points. Collin Sexton, serving as the Lakers’ second ball-handler, had 17 points on five-of-10 shooting.

Jarred Vanderbilt’s energetic six rebounds, two assists and one block in less than six minutes during the first quarter helped lift the Lakers to a 26-point lead early in the second.

The Pistons, playing without All-NBA center Jalen Duren (hamstring), didn’t get their first points from star point guard Cade Cunningham until early in the third quarter. Instead, Jenkins nearly mounted the comeback on his own.

Jenkins, who averages 8.6 points across his career, should be a familiar Lakers foe. Last season, on L.A.’s lone trip to Detroit, the guard who went undrafted in 2024 scored a then-career-high 30 points against the Lakers to end their season-long nine-game winning streak.

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Jenkins scored 22 points of his new career-high 31 in the first half, cutting the Lakers’ 26-point lead to 13 by halftime. He drained a three-pointer at the buzzer that injected life into the antsy home crowd. The Lakers, who have benefited from two halftime buzzer-beating heaves from Doncic this season, know what it’s like to be on the other side of that momentum swing.

Pistons fans banging inflatable thunder sticks erupted in the third quarter as Detroit ripped off an 11-0 run to close the lead to three with 1:03 remaining in the quarter. The Lakers, playing with Sexton as their primary ball-handler during the stretch, had four turnovers during the drought, including a shot clock violation after a timeout.

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Reaves had 13 points in the third quarter, including five straight on difficult fadeway jumpers that pushed the lead to 17 with 6:41 to go in the third, and watched the near collapse from the sideline.

Back on the court during crunch time, Reaves hit the big shots the Lakers needed.

