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Lakers

No Austin Reaves, no problem. First-place Lakers beat Hawks for sixth consecutive win

Lakers guard Collin Sexton celebrates during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
Lakers guard Collin Sexton celebrates during the first half of a 124-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
(Mike Stewart / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
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  • Luka Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals as the Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 124-114.
  • Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 23 points off the bench and Walker Kessler finished with 21 points for the Lakers.

ATLANTA — Austin Reaves took the baton from Luka Doncic when Doncic sat out Sunday, and when the roles were reversed Monday, Doncic passed it to his teammates.

Doncic had 32 points and 10 assists in a 124-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks as the Lakers won their sixth game in a row, surviving a short bench and a Hawks comeback.

One night after sitting out with low back tightness, Doncic struggled with his shot, but reached double-digit assists with eight rebounds and five steals. Lakers center Walker Kessler had 21 points with 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double in the past seven games, and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili had 23 points and eight rebounds off the bench to help overcome the absences of Reaves and Quentin Grimes.

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 08: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives around John Collins #20 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on November 08, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lakers

Austin Reaves steps up in Luka Doncic’s absence to lead Lakers over Pistons

Austin Reaves scored a season-high 43 points as the Lakers survived a furious rally by the Pistons to win.

The Lakers (10-2) didn’t look like a team playing on consecutive nights. They blitzed the Hawks (7-5) with 13 unanswered points and ran up the lead to 20 midway in the second quarter. Guard Collin Sexton and Kessler connected on back-to-back alley-oops during the second quarter to inject life into a shorthanded second unit.

Reaves, who scored 43 points in a thrilling win over Detroit on Sunday, didn’t play because of illness. Grimes suffered a sprained finger on his right hand against Detroit, although Lakers coach JJ Redick doesn’t anticipate that the injury will keep the guard sidelined for long. X-rays were negative, Redick said, and Grimes could return as soon as Friday’s game in Milwaukee.

With two of their regular ballhandlers out, the Lakers needed to rely on Sexton to take pressure off of Doncic’s offensive responsibilities. Sexton, an Atlanta native playing 15 minutes away from his high school, delivered with eight points and three assists in the second quarter alone.

Lakers star Luka Doncic drives between Atlanta's Dyson Daniels, right, and Luguentz Dort.
Lakers star Luka Doncic drives between Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, right, and Luguentz Dort in the first quarter Monday.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
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Showing his history with Kessler, his former teammate with the Utah Jazz, Sexton expertly navigated the pick-and-roll with the Lakers’ center when Doncic was on the sideline. Sexton hit a three with 4:45 remaining in the fourth to put the Lakers up by seven.

The Lakers turned to their two youngest players late. Rookie Cameron Carr earned his first rotation minutes and even started the fourth quarter. Carr, whose father Chris played in the NBA and famously lost the 1997 dunk contest to Kobe Bryant, scored his first NBA points, appropriately, on a dunk. Doncic snatched a pass away from the Hawks and hit Carr on an outlet pass. The 21-year-old rookie gathered for an emphatic, two-handed dunk.

The first-round pick had two points and three rebounds.

Second-year forward Adou Thiero, who only made his season debut two games ago after struggling with left knee swelling, had two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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