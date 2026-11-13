Lakers’ Austin Reaves considered day-to-day with heel injury

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, getting poked in the face by Heat guard Pelle Larsson during a game this month, is considered day-to-day after injuring his left heel during a game in Milwaukee.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Lakers dodged an injury bullet as guard Austin Reaves is considered day-to-day with a bruise on his left heel, coach JJ Redick said after practice Friday.

Reaves left Wednesday’s win over Milwaukee in the third quarter and didn’t return. His X-rays after the game were negative and by Thursday morning, when the team had returned to L.A. after going 3-0 on the four-day trip, Reaves felt well enough that he and team personnel opted against getting further imaging.

The Lakers (11-2) have multiple days off between games for the first time this season. They don’t play again until Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

Advertisement

Beyond Reaves’ positive injury news, the Lakers also got reassuring updates from Luka Doncic, who is “fine” after twisting his right ankle late in Wednesday’s game, and Collin Sexton, who is day-to-day after receiving stitches in his forehead, but Redick said the team ruled out a possible concussion.

Quentin Grimes, who missed two games because of a sprained finger on his right hand, participated in the live portion of the stay-ready game against coaches Wednesday and said he expects to play Sunday. Grimes wore tape on his right pinky finger while speaking with reporters.

“I had a really good day just playing with a little wrap over it,” Grimes said. “Just seeing how it felt the first time, but it felt really good. We got a lot of wins out there in them games, at least. But it felt really good out there.”