Lakers almost blow 31-point lead before escaping Phoenix with a victory

Luka Doncic reacts during the first half against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

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The 31-point lead the Lakers built late in the third quarter looked insurmountable, especially with the tear Luka Doncic was on. But the Lakers learned that no lead is too big in the NBA and the Phoenix Suns were out to show them that.

Though the Lakers began to reel as their lead was sliced to five points late in the fourth quarter, they were able to withstand their own inequities and the onslaught from the Suns to hold on for a 131-123 win over Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Doncic led the Lakers with 43 points and nine rebounds and Quentin Grimes had 22, including a bank-in three-pointer with 32.2 seconds left to ice the game and send the Lakers to their eighth straight win.

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The Lakers led 101-70 with 1:47 left in the third quarter, the game looking over. But after the Suns cut the lead to nine points in the fourth, Lakers coach JJ Redick called a timeout with 5:02 left.

Out of the timeout, Ziaire Williams was called for an offensive foul, leading to a turnover.

Ryan Dunn hit a three-pointer and the Lakers’ lead was down to six points.

The Suns got to within 126-121, but after Grimes got an offensive rebound, he eventually scored on the three-ball for the Lakers to escape.

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Earlier, Doncic drilled a three-pointer in the face of Suns defensive ace Dillon Brooks and backpedaled down court smirking, his head bobbing and weaving while Phoenix was calling a timeout with 6:57 left in the first quarter.

Even with three days off since the Lakers last played a game, Doncic was still in a groove and in his bag, his first-quarter scoring binges still a real thing.

Doncic had 20 points in the first quarter, going five for 10 from the field, three for seven from three-point range and seven for eight from the free-throw line in the first 12 minutes. He leads the NBA in first-quarter scoring (13.6) and in scoring per game (38.6).

Matisse Thybulle of the Lakers blocks the shot of Devin Booker in the first half Sunday. (Kelsey Grant / Getty Images)

This was just another masterpiece for Doncic, who was serenaded with “MVP” chants from some fans inside Mortgage Matchup Arena after he scored, was fouled and made the free throw for a three-point play with 33.9 seconds left in the third.

Walker Kessler did his thing all game long with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

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Collin Sexton, who suffered a right orbital laceration in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee, wore protective glasses when he entered the game with 3:58 left in the first quarter and gave the Lakers a lift from that point on. But before the first was over, Sexton had taken the goggles off. Soon after, he scored on a floater while being fouled with 50.1 seconds left in the first. He finished his shift with 16 points.

The Lakers actually began this trip a week ago, starting with three games that began in Detroit and went through Atlanta in a back-to-back game and finishing at Milwaukee last Wednesday.

The Lakers then had three days off before going back on the road in Phoenix.

They came here on a seven-game winning streak and were showing good signs of what Redick wants his team to build along the way.

Lakers Lakers’ Austin Reaves considered day-to-day with heel injury The team opted not to have Reaves undergo more imaging. Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes are also day-to-day, while Luka Doncic is expected to play Sunday at Phoenix.

“We all want the good results, but what we’re trying to do is build an identity and I think our offense, advantage creation, organization, that stuff has been good,” Redick said. “I think that’s been reflected in our offensive rating. Still need to do a better job managing the ball. And then defensively for us, I think we’re building a real identity of being a disruptive basketball team. Still think we can be better with our shifts, we can be better with our rotations, we can be better at staying out of scrambles.

“But like the disruptiveness is part of who we are and I think that’s something we just frankly haven’t had since I’ve been here and it’s a big part of what’s helping us win.”

Lakers guard Austin Reaves missed the game with a left heel contusion/bone bruise. Reaves, who is averaging 24.7 points per game and 4.7 assists, has been “improving” since he was first injured last week in Milwaukee.

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“It really comes down to just like a pain tolerance thing,” Redick said. “Again, nothing structural beyond a bruise and so I think every day it’s been better and we’ll see where he’s at in 48 hours when we play on Tuesday.”

The Lakers play Charlotte on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.