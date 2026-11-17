Quentin Grimes holds his follow-through after sinking a three-point shot to send the game into overtime Tuesday.

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Quentin Grimes stole the show from the showman that has been Luka Doncic, his career-high 47-point masterpiece a sight to behold for the Lakers in their difficult 118-114 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

And as fate would have it, Grimes sealed the game for the Lakers with two free throws with 11.5 seconds left in overtime, sending them to their ninth straight victory that gave them the best record in the NBA at 13-2.

Grimes was 16 for 24 from the field, 10 for 14 from three-point range and five for six from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds and three assists. The 26-year-old joined Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers history with at least 10 three-pointers in a regular-season game.

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Grimes delivered big for the Lakers for the second straight game. He had 22 points against the Suns on Sunday on seven-for-10 shooting, five-for-six on three-pointers.

Grimes made the tying three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter off a pass from Doncic, pulling the Lakers back from 18 points down in the third and sending the game into overtime tied at 111-111.

Grimes had 21 points in the fourth quarter, going seven for 10 from the field, five for six from three-point range.

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At one point, Grimes scored 14 points in a row in the fourth to bring the Lakers within one point.

Doncic had another strong outing with 36 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Even though they had two mainstays sidelined, even though they had found a groove during an eight-game winning streak, even though they were tied for the best record in the NBA and even though they were about to face an opponent with a poor record, Lakers coach JJ Redick still saw this game as a challenge for his group.

And indeed, it turned out to be a big challenge for the Lakers. A challenge for them to keep Doncic from fouling out. A challenge to keep Doncic cool from the pressure and physical force the Hornets were applying. A challenge for Redick to keep his cool after he was issued a technical foul in the first half. A challenge for the Lakers to play up to their standards.

Grimes, however, was up to the challenge when many of his teammates couldn’t seem to find enough energy to meet the challenge.

Sandro Mamukelashvili drives to the basket against Charlotte center Naz Reid in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

It was a slow start for Doncic, who picked up three fouls in the first quarter, missed eight of his 12 shots and five of his six three-pointers in that first quarter. He then picked up his fourth foul with 8.3 seconds left in the second quarter.

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That’s when Redick lost his composure, yelling at the officials and getting called for a technical.

Doncic picked up his fifth foul in overtime.

It figured to be a tough night for the Lakers with starters Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves not playing because of injuries.

Quentin Grimes, left, Luka Doncic and Jake LaRavia (12) react after Grimes’ tying three-pointer to send the game to overtime. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Kessler, who is sixth in the NBA in rebounding (10.9) and third in blocked shots (2.2), missed his first game of the season with right lower leg soreness.

“Just thinking about the big picture,” Redick said. “We don’t think it’s serious. It makes sense for him to, as a precautionary, be out tonight.”

Reaves missed his second straight game with a left heel bruise.

“With AR, the plan is for him to get out on the court tomorrow,” Redick said. “Obviously, we’ll see how he’s feeling in the morning. That’s going to be dictated on the level of soreness there.”

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The Hornets are last in the NBA in scoring (99.1), last in offensive rating (103.9), last in field-goal percentage (40.0) and next-to-last in three-point shooting percentage (31.3). They arrived here with a 4-9 record.

But they are ranked high in rebounding, holding the fifth-highest spot in the league at 46.5 per game and the first spot in offensive rebounding at 15.2. They are led on the backboards by center Moussa Diabate, who is 11th in the league in rebounding (9.7) and first in offensive rebounding (5.2).

Lakers coach JJ Redick needs to be held back after receiving a technical foul in the second quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

With the Lakers being ranked 27th in the league in rebounding (40.8), that was one of the concerns and challenges for the Lakers.

“Every team is going to present a different challenge,” Redick said. “Again, that’s why the close-out discipline is so important but also they’re going to present a challenge with finishing possessions. And so, our ability to get, probably, a lot of long rebounds will hopefully help us in transition. Our ability to be disruptive within our system.

“They’re the last team in turnover percentage; we’re the No. 2 defensive turnover percentage [team]. So if we create opportunities by limiting their offensive rebounds and by being disruptive on the defensive end, that will help our offense.”