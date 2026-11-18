The Lakers’ Kevon Looney, right, steals the ball from Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid during the fourth quarter Tuesday.

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One had fallen out of the rotation. Another was playing out of position. The last one hasn’t even learned the entire playbook yet.

The Lakers’ trio of emergency centers helped the Lakers eke out an overtime 118-114 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday as starter Walker Kessler sat out with leg soreness. The Lakers (13-2) confronted their biggest roster flaw with Kevon Looney, Jarred Vanderbilt and two-way center Carson Cooper to battle one of the best rebounding teams in the league, claw back from an 18-point third-quarter deficit and extend their winning streak to nine games.

“Tonight showed how important those guys are,” guard Collin Sexton said, “but also how important [it is] to stay ready. And one thing about Vando and Kevon, they’re always going to stay ready, even if they may not see the floor the night before, they’re always gonna stay ready.”

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The Lakers’ lack of depth at center behind Kessler was such a glaring weakness that the front office spent all of training camp trying to execute a trade to acquire a reliable backup center. With Kessler averaging 14.5 points and 10.9 rebounds on 68% shooting, it seemed easy to overlook the dearth of options behind him as the Lakers rocketed to the top of the standings.

That wasn’t possible Tuesday when the center was ruled out with lower right leg soreness. His absence was primarily out of precaution, Lakers coach JJ Redick said, ahead of a second game in as many nights.

Looney, who didn’t play in eight of the last 10 games and hadn’t played more than five minutes a game since the season opener, started in Kessler’s place. He had a season-high eight rebounds with four points. Looney set the tone with three rebounds in the first 70 seconds.

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Vanderbilt was among the first group of substitutions and delivered seven rebounds in 13 minutes and 41 seconds. His team-high six offensive rebounds paced the Lakers to a season-high-tying 19 offensive rebounds with 19 second-chance points.

“In a game like this, where you don’t have your best stuff, and they’re junking the game up, the scoring opportunity stuff matters,” Redick said. “And I thought between the offensive rebounding and limiting our turnovers, us turning them over, we won that battle.”

The Lakers had 14 turnovers, their fourth-lowest of the season, and forced 20. The Hornets, the only team in the NBA with a fourth-quarter net rating worse than the Lakers, committed 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Hornets (4-10) entered Tuesday as the top offensive-rebounding team in the league with 15.2 per game, and center Moussa Diabate led the league with 5.5 offensive rebounds per game. But the Lakers, who ranked 27th in defensive rebounds, limited Charlotte to 12 offensive rebounds.

Cooper had four rebounds and a career-high three points in 18 minutes and three seconds, the most playing time of the three Lakers centers. He had a critical offensive rebound with 4:26 remaining in the fourth when he tipped the ball back to guard Quentin Grimes, who knocked down a three-pointer to pull the Lakers to within one point. Grimes scored a career-high 47 points, including 10 made threes, and nailed the three-pointer that forced overtime.

Cooper signed a two-way deal a week ago then found himself in the vital fourth-quarter group that whittled the lead down to four before Luka Doncic subbed back in. Doncic figured the 22-year-old rookie was a little bit nervous.

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Cooper hadn’t even practiced with the Lakers since signing on Nov. 10. He played in one NBA game while on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies this season. He was still watching film with assistant coach and head of player development Zach Guthrie in the locker room before the game to get caught up on the Lakers’ playbook.

Redick said coaches would try to simplify the play calls for the second unit, asking Cooper to know only three specific plays if he was on the court with Doncic.

“He understands the assignment,” Redick said. “Not to get too, like, big picture with what the G League is and what the two-ways are, but I think philosophically we’ve gone in a bunch of different directions with our two-ways. And I think with this group, like we really wanted to get guys that could play a role for this team if needed. … He’s here to play a role, and it’s not, ‘Oh, this guy can go score 30 points in a G League game.’ That doesn’t necessarily equate to what we need right now.”

Cooper was a four-year player at Michigan State but didn’t crack the starting lineup until his senior season. He helped the Spartans reach the NCAA regional semifinal only eight months ago.

On Tuesday, he was suddenly starting the overtime period for the Lakers. The tallest available player on the Lakers roster promptly won the tip, he proudly reminded reporters in the locker room.

He did his job.