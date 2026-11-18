From left, Jarred Vanderbilt, Luka Doncic and Ziaire Williams sit on the bench during the second half against the Jazz.

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The tank appeared to be empty, and there was nothing Luka Doncic or Quentin Grimes could do to help the Lakers this time.

The two had been driving the Lakers during their nine-game winning streak, but the struggles by Doncic and Grimes were a microcosm of what ailed the Lakers during a 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic and Grimes combined to shoot 18 for 48 from the field and six for 22 from three-point range.

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Doncic had 29 points, but he was 10 for 28 from the field and two for 12 from three-point range, never able to get on track because of the constant double teams the Jazz sent his way.

Grimes had 20 points, but he was eight for 20 from the field and four for 10 from three-point range.

As a team, the Lakers shot 38.2% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range, with their winning streak going down in the process.

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After the Jazz opened an 18-point lead with 1:51 left, Lakers coach JJ Redick waved the white flag, pulling his starters after a rough night.

The Lakers were playing the second game of a back-to-back and for the third time this week, and they looked tired from it all.

The 3-13 Jazz were also playing for a second night in a row, but they won their second straight game despite turning the ball over 23 times.

Lakers How three emergency centers helped Lakers survive the Hornets without Walker Kessler The Lakers confronted their biggest roster flaw with Kevon Looney, Jarred Vanderbilt and two-way center Carson Cooper to battle one of the best rebounding teams in the league.

Doncic was called for a traveling violation late in the second quarter, a call he disagreed with. A few seconds later, he was hit with a technical foul for arguing with the officials.

Early in the third quarter, the Lakers were issued another technical foul, this time on the bench.

It was a tough first half for Doncic and the Lakers. Yes, Doncic had 22 points in the first 24 minutes, but he missed 11 of his 19 shots and seven of his eight three-pointers. He had four of the Lakers’ six turnovers.

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They shot just 38.3% from the field by the intermission and 26.7% (four for 15) from three-point range.

The Lakers trailed 56-54 at the half despite the Jazz turning the ball over 12 times.

Walker Kessler spent his first four years in the NBA playing for the Jazz, making relationships and friendships that remain even though he now plays for the Lakers. But when the Lakers and Kessler played the Jazz last month in Utah, those same friends did all they could to make life difficult for the big man.

Lakers center Walker Kessler dunks over Jazz guard Ace Bailey in the second half on Wednesday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Kessler had just two points on just two shots, to go along with seven rebounds. The Lakers won the game, so it was all good for Kessler.

He missed the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night with right lower leg soreness but was back starting against the Jazz.

Kessler was looking forward to having a better outing this time against the Jazz.

“I do remember, you know, like, Walker obviously is friends with a number of their players, and they told him, like, ‘Our game plan is not allow you to have a single dunk or lob,’” Redick recalled. “So they were really pulled in with that low man, even if the ball was going away from the double-side. In pick and roll, they would tag him with the nail guy as well and pull the low man all the way in. I can’t remember the exact number, 47 or something like that, but it was a high-volume three-point game for us. So clearly, you know, an emphasis on taking away those paint points for him. That was the biggest thing from that game.”

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By the end of the first half, Kessler had just two points, on two made free throws. He was 0 for 2 from the field. He finished the game with 10 points and 11 rebounds but was four for 10 from the free-throw line.