Lakers guard Quentin Grimes, attempting a layup against Clippers center Brook Lopez, looks to resume his hot shooting after scoring 89 points in the last three games.

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When Lakers public address announcer Derrin Horton introduced Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup Wednesday, the easy-going Lakers guard was met with an unusually loud ovation. Dropping a career-high 47 points with 10 made three-pointers less than 24 hours before warranted such a reception.

Grimes has used a recent promotion to the starting lineup to fuel a career scoring binge. But his official place in the starting lineup could be short-lived when Austin Reaves returns from a left heel bruise that’s kept him sidelined for three games. No matter if Grimes gets his name announced at the beginning of the game or comes off the bench, he wants to maintain his rediscovered rhythm.

“I feel like we all respect each other’s games, we know what everybody can do,” Grimes said Wednesday after he scored 20 points in the Lakers’ loss to the Utah Jazz. “JJ [Redick] gives everybody credit to go out there, no matter who it is, to be themselves, so I feel like whenever we get back whole I’ll still be able to keep playing how I’ve been playing.”

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Reaves, who was injured during the third quarter against Milwaukee on Nov. 11, did on-court work Wednesday morning before the Lakers’ game against the Jazz, and Redick said it went “well” but didn’t have any further idea about Reaves’ availability for Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

In the three games without Reaves, Grimes has flourished, averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.4% from the field and 63.3% from three-point range.

It’s not just the “statement” night in which he joined Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers players to make 10 or more three-pointers in a single game. In five starts this season, Grimes is averaging 24.8 points and shooting 55.3% from three compared with 5.9 points and 24% three-point shooting off the bench. The Lakers are 4-1 in games Grimes has started.

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Lakers guard Quentin Grimes, shooting over Jazz center Jaxson Hayes, scored 20 points on Wednesday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Grimes credited his recent success to finding a rhythm after a slow start to the season in which he was eight-for-33 shooting from three in the first 11 games before missing two games because of a sprained right pinky. During his career, Grimes has averaged 14.3 points per start compared with 8.5 points coming off the bench with 59.6% and 57.8% true shooting percentage, respectively.

Grimes has made a career out of shape-shifting. The 25th pick in the 2021 draft once was just trying to crack the New York Knicks rotation as a three-and-D player. With Dallas, where he played briefly with Luka Doncic, and Philadelphia, he had the ball in his hands more often, jumping between the starting lineup and the bench.

Now with two dynamic scorers in Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers are searching for new ways to let Grimes shine.

“A big part is like for him if he’s gonna play off-ball, he needs to feel like he’s touched the ball and he feels like he’s in a rhythm,” Redick said. “So, again, this is a new team, and we’re feeling out a bunch of stuff for each individual guy. Our job as coaches is try to maximize each player and maximize the group, and there’s a learning curve to that.”

Grimes, whose relationship with Redick started in 2023 when Grimes visited Redick to work out one summer but accidentally wandered into his future coach’s neighbor’s house in the Hamptons, has cherished the open line of communication with the coaching staff.

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“It’s a good problem to have: a coach that wants to get you the ball, wants to get you into a rhythm, stay in that rhythm that I’ve been in,” Grimes said. “So I feel like it’s a good thing. He’s really good at what he does. We’re rolling right now. So I have no doubt he’ll be able to keep me in this rhythm once we all get healthy.”

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Grimes was thought to be a strong contender for an opening day starting role next to Reaves and Doncic. But the Lakers started wings Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams first along with center Walker Kessler, and then inserted 6-foot-8 forward Jake LaRavia in Williams’ place when the Lancaster native missed three games because of a left foot injury.

Redick has said previously he liked the balance of those lineups: Reaves and Doncic for offensive punch, two perimeter, defensive-minded wings to back them up and hit open three-pointers and Kessler to anchor the middle.

The Lakers’ lineup with Doncic, Reaves, Thybulle, LaRavia and Kessler still ranks second in net rating among five-man groups that have played more than 50 minutes together.

Instead of focusing on the starting unit, Redick wants to keep tinkering with lineups to find more minutes with neither Doncic nor Reaves on the court. Coaches think those moments could help other players get into the rhythm on their own so that during the second half when the staff is deciding which lineup will finish the game, everyone will be in a good flow.

“I think with this group and the way this group [is], it’s just an egoless group,” Redick said. “We’re going to be able to be flexible with the starting lineup and flexible with matchups.”