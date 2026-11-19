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I don’t know who needs to read this, but it’s probably all of Lakers Nation.

Shots not falling doesn’t mean the sky is.

So the Lakers couldn’t quite match the UCLA football team’s 10-game winning streak, but that doesn’t make them any less of a pleasant surprise — or extinguish hope for a magical season of their own.

Playing three short-handed games in four nights is a defense for poor offense in Wednesday’s 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz, in which the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak petered out after they shot an uncharacteristic 38.2% (34 of 89) from the field and 27.3 percent (9 for 33) from three-point range.

Lakers Tired-looking Lakers can’t make their shots in loss to Jazz Luka Doncic and Quentin Grimes combine to shoot only 18 for 48 from the field as the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak comes to an end with loss to Jazz.

“You’re only as good as your last game,” posited center Walker Kessler, who was good for only 10 points Wednesday.

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But you’re also only human. And nobody’s perfect, no — but the Lakers are 13-3 and tied for the NBA’s best record out of the gate with the Philadelphia 76ers.

They lost for the first time in November, and they weren’t happy about it because they are one of the NBA’s best teams and they expect more and better from themselves: “I asked the guys who in here feels like they played well tonight,” Coach JJ Redick said, recounting his postgame locker room address. “Nobody raised their hand.”

They should expect a lot. Because the Lakers are legit.

Only a few saw the vision this summer when the Lakers splurged on Kessler. The dynamic and exceedingly polite 7-foot-2 Georgian was the centerpiece of a newly assembled roster of younger shooters, happy-in-their-roles players who fit around Luka Doncic like round pegs in a round cylinder.

Short a suitable backup big, the Lakers otherwise loaded up with a big bucket of wings and you didn’t see it before, but Wednesday aside, you’ve liked what you’re seen since.

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And you can’t help but have noticed that the NBA’s landscape has shifted, as it tends to.

There’s a world where the Lakers could reach the NBA Finals without having to get past both the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who’ve been beset by injuries.

Redick started the season talking about wanting the Lakers to be a “championship-level team.”

“I don’t like the word ‘contender,’” Redick said at practice on Oct. 10. “But being a team that can make a run and can play in the playoffs and can play different ways in the playoffs, those things take time and it doesn’t mean you’re going to be in the NBA Finals. It’s just not the way this works, particularly with the way the playoffs work in terms of just matchups and what you can exploit and what you can’t exploit versus certain teams. But I think because of our talent, because of our fit, because of our depth, I really like our team.”

And you see it now, too, don’t you?

Doncic with a fitted roster is dangerous.

He’s not 7-foot-4 like Spurs star Victor Wembenyama, not touted as an out-of-this-world talent — but many nights, Doncic is the best player on this planet, a magician who is plenty dangerous when armed with a competent roster.

See pages 20-24 of Doncic’s playbook of spells, it’ll recount how he and fellow guard Kyrie Irving led his Dallas Mavericks team of perimeter defenders and rim-protecting lob threats — Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II — to the franchise’s first NBA Finals since 2011.

That team didn’t have to go through Wembenyama’s Spurs, you say?

I say San Antonio — 12-3 and due to meet the Lakers for the first time on Nov. 27 — is beatable.

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You know how we know? We just watched the New York Knicks do it.

With a well-tuned roster playing complementary basketball, the power of friendship and a former Mavs point guard — a concoction much like the Lakers’ current mix — the Knicks beat the Spurs in last season’s NBA Finals 4-1.

These Lakers are a work in progress and a reservoir of potential.

They’re proving among the league’s best offensive teams and also its most chaotic defensively. After Wednesday, they led the league in steals (10.8), were third in blocks (5.8) and forced turnovers (18.8) — additional possessions for their genius, generational playmaker.

Little wonder the Lakers are averaging 120.9 points per game, second most in the NBA.

Or that even after Wednesday’s relatively ho-hum 29-point outing — after which Doncic was critical of himself: “I just got to do way better than this. This is unacceptable from my part” — he still is averaging an astounding 38.1 points per game. That’s seven points more than anyone else in the league. He’s also connecting for 7.6 assists per game, eighth-best in the NBA.

And they’re all so serious about getting better, about getting it right.

Lakers How three emergency centers helped Lakers survive the Hornets without Walker Kessler The Lakers confronted their biggest roster flaw with Kevon Looney, Jarred Vanderbilt and two-way center Carson Cooper to battle one of the best rebounding teams in the league.

“We’re winning games, but so much of it is really about ‘What’s working? What’s not working?’” said newcomer Matisse Thybulle recently. “It’s the same conversation you have when losing, but there’s just a little bit more uneasiness about it (when you’re losing). It’s a nicer problem to be solving while winning, but it’s still the same thing. Wins right now are great, but wins in the postseason are better.”

So relax. Cue up your favorite video game and let Wednesday’s loss go. The Lakers aren’t going to win 81 percent of their games this season. But they have the potential to win the big ones when it counts most.

“Frankly, you play 82 games. You’re going to have some poor shooting nights,” Redick said. “And you can’t sit up here and be like, ‘Oh, we’re going to be about the process,’ and then not be about the process when we lose. We’ll take a look at everything …”

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What’s working? That’s what’s working. The Lakers’ own clear-eyed view of their intended destination.