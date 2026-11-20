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The Lakers just finished a stretch during which they played four games in six days, a stretch that included back-to-back games this week, a stretch in which their mental and physical fortitude was tested.

They were not able to hold up during Wednesday night’s defeat to the Utah Jazz, but the Lakers were able to bounce back with a 106-104 win over the hapless Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Even though the Lakers were facing one-win Sacramento, they had to fight to the final few precious seconds to improve to 14-3 and 2-1 in NBA Cup play.

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The score was tied at 103-103 when the Lakers’ defense stood strong, forcing Kings rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. into a turnover.

Quentin Grimes then hit a step-back three-pointer for a 106-103 Lakers lead with 56.3 seconds left.

After Acuff missed a three-pointer, Doncic turned the ball over, giving the basketball back to the Kings with 23 seconds left.

Zach LaVine made one of two free throws to pull the Kings to within 106-104.

Then Walker Kessler, who had 15 points and seven rebounds, missed two free throws with 5.3 seconds left, leaving the door open for the Kings.

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But LaVine missed a game-winning three-pointer as time expired, allowing the Lakers to escape on a night when Doncic had 25 points and Matisse Thybulle had 14.

Kessler picked up his second foul with 8:23 left in the second quarter, his frustration on display when he slapped the court afterward. Then while hustling for a loose ball with 1:14 left in the quarter, Kessler was called for his third foul.

For the Lakers as a whole, it was a struggle in the first half, their 62-54 deficit to the Kings a sign of how difficult things were going for them.

The Lakers shot only 45.2% from the field and 26.3% from three-point range in the first half. They turned the ball over 10 times, leading to 17 points for the Kings, who shot 52.3% from the field in the first half.

Lakers center Walker Kessler scores off an offensive rebound against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

When the Lakers got down by 11 points in the third quarter, they finally found some energy behind the play of Jarred Vanderbilt.

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Vanderbilt tracked down two offensive rebounds, which was a big reason for the Lakers trailing only 84-82 at the end of the quarter.

“I do think there’s different stretches of the season where the games, the travel, whatever, they can catch up with you,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “That’s why I just think it’s important for us to finish this stretch, this early stretch of the season well tonight.”

Etc.

Austin Reaves missed his fourth consecutive game because of a left heel bruise, but Redick said his star guard is making progress. The Lakers next play Monday night at home against the Utah Jazz and then again Friday at San Antonio. The hope, Redick said, is to get Reaves back for one of those games. Redick said Reaves had a “great day” on the court Friday and “made a lot of progress.”

“We’re trying to manage his pain,” Redick said. “So, hopefully he’ll be back in one of the next two games.”