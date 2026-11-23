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It took some work for the Lakers to win Monday night against the Utah Jazz.

It took playing as a whole unit, and it took a strong defensive effort when the offense struggled.

Five players scored in double figures, and the Lakers needed every bit of their contributions to pull off a 109-94 win at Crypto.com Arena.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 28 points, but he was just eight for 24 from the field and three for 14 from three-point range.

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Walker Kessler had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two blocks. Jake LaRavia had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Matisse Thybulle scored 14 points and Collin Sexton had 12 points off the bench.

Lakers Walker Kessler’s first three-pointer as a Laker sparks resurgent second half The 7-foot-2 center sinks a corner three after Collin Sexton told him to stay there instead of slashing to the basket during a win over the Jazz.

The Lakers (15-3) shot 43% from the field and just 29% from three-point range. But they held the Jazz (3-16) to just 32% shooting from the field in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 31-17.

Despite their shooting struggles, the Jazz threatened to beat the Lakers for the second time in less than a week before a fourth-quarter surge helped the Lakers pull away. The group of Quentin Grimes, Sexton, Thybulle, LaRavia and Kessler started the fourth quarter and helped the Lakers build a 13-point lead.

By the time Doncic returned to the game with 6:01 left, the Lakers led 95-84 and were on their way to their 11th win in 12 games.

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Lakers star Luka Doncic controls the ball in front of Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski during the first quarter Monday.

Lakers coach JJ Redick opted to keep Doncic in the game after he picked up a third foul in the second quarter. Doncic then picked up his fourth foul trying to take a charge on Josh Green with 2:23 left before halftime and the Lakers leading by 16 points. The Lakers challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful.

Doncic checked back in the game with 0.6 of a second left before halftime. He threw up a half-hook 82-foot shot that wasn’t close to going in, leaving the Lakers with a 53-42 lead at the break. He had 14 points, six assists and three rebounds in his first 16 minutes.

It was not a pretty game for either team in the first half.

The Lakers shot 44.7% from the field, 25% from three-point range and turned the ball over 10 times. The Jazz shot 36.7% from the field, 12.5% from three-point range and turned the ball over 10 times.

Bob Iger, far left, sits next to Jeanie Buss and Josh Kushner, second right, sits next to Rob Pelinka during Monday’s game. Kushner and Iger have entered into an agreement with Lakers owner Mark Walter to buy the team.

Etc.

NOTE: Austin Reaves missed his fifth straight game with a left heel bruise, but he is making progress, Redick said. Reaves was able to participate in the Lakers’ stay-ready-games on Monday.

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“We want to be consistent with our RTP [return to play] stuff,” Redick said. “I think today was a big step just in terms of getting a stay-ready game in. And he played great, moved great. I think we’re optimistic for the rest of this week going forward.”

The Lakers play in their NBA Cup group play finale against the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday.