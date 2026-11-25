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After missing two weeks because of a bruised left heel, Lakers guard Austin Reaves returned to live play in practice Wednesday and could be on track to return in time for the Lakers’ early season litmus test against the Spurs at San Antonio on Friday.

Lakers coach JJ Redick deadpanned that Reaves’ practice performance Wednesday, the team’s last session before traveling on Thanksgiving Day, was “the best I’ve ever seen him play.” Reaves was more understated.

“It felt good to play basketball again,” Reaves said. “Wind was a little bad, but kind of to be expected being out [for] two weeks. But felt good. We’ll see how I wake up tomorrow. We’re still going in the right direction, but felt really good today.”

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Reaves, the Lakers’ second-leading scorer, missed five games in which the Lakers (15-3) went 4-1 and remained atop the NBA standings to set up Friday’s marquee matchup between the top two teams in the league. He was injured on Nov. 11 during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks when on a dunk attempt, twisting in the air and landing so hard on the inside edge of his heel that he noticed an indent on his shoe insole. He tried to keep playing, but a painful baseline drive forced him to ask out of the game.

“I didn’t think I broke my foot,” Reaves said Wednesday, “but it sure felt like I broke my foot.”

While managing the pain during his return to play, Reaves has worked with the training staff to find a comfortable sneaker and insole combination. Reaves said through the seemingly million options presented to him, he found one that worked for Wednesday’s practice.

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“He looked really good today,” center Walker Kessler said. “It was definitely good to have him back out there.”

After signing a maximum contract extension to establish himself as one of the Lakers’ top stars, Reaves got off to a strong start to the season. He is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting a career-best 51.3% from the field and 40.9% from three. The Lakers had won six consectutive games heading into the Milwaukee matchup when Reaves got hurt. Even when Reaves was sidelined, they stretched the streak to nine, tying the longest in Redick’s coaching tenure.

“I was just frustrated because it’s one of those things, it’s like an uncontrollable,” Reaves said. “... One of those things that just, it sucks. I was rolling, playing well. We were rolling as a team, wanted to continue to be out there and play games. Hate missing games. But it’s one of those things, like I said, there wasn’t much that we could really do, but we took care of business.”

The Lakers’ offense has stalled without Reaves, dropping from first in scoring and efficiency to third. Luka Doncic is especially struggling with his shot. The league’s leading scorer, averaging 36.6 points per game, has made 12 of 51 (23.5%) shots from three during the last four games.

With Reaves out, Doncic got help from reserve guards Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton. Grimes started in Reaves’ place and delivered a game-saving, career-high 47 points against the Charlotte Hornets. Sexton served as a primary ballhandler during critical fourth-quarter stretches without Doncic.

“[We] found ways to win,” Reaves said. “I think that’s a big part of the NBA is if you can find ways to win when you’re not playing as good as you are capable of, that’ll help win in a lot of games. So very happy, proud just to continue to see the togetherness and the growth that we continue to have.”

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The Lakers stuck together to set up Friday’s showdown that is stocked with intriguing storylines. The NBA Cup group stage finale is a win-and-you’re-in matchup for the knockout round. Most valuable player candidates Doncic and Victor Wembanyama, averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.9 blocks a game, face off for the first time this season. Questioned for a perceived weaker schedule, the Lakers get their first major opportunity to assert themselves into the title conversation against the reigning Western Conference champions.

The Spurs (15-3) have the best net rating in the NBA, outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers, suddenly a top-10 defensive team after holding the Utah Jazz to only 94 points in Monday’s win, are sixth in net rating (plus-6.8 points per 100 possessions).

Despite all the makings of an epic early-season showdown, Redick emphasized that Friday’s blockbuster matchup is only the beginning of a difficult four-game road trip. After San Antonio, the Lakers play at Memphis on Sunday, Houston on Monday and New Orleans on Wednesday.

“I think these four games will be a great barometer of where we’re at,” Redick said. “To your point whether it’s guys being in and out of the lineup or play-style changes or tweaks we make or rotation changes, it just always evolves.

“And whether we lose the game, whether we win the game, we’re either going to be contenders on ‘First Take’ or we’re not going to be contenders and we’re fake. That stuff is just noise. We’re going to focus on the process of trying to get better and it’s a good test to see where we’re at.”