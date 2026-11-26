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As the gathering of kids began, their eyes grew wide and several of them said “oooh” when they saw the tall, slender young man with the stylish dreads approach the microphone and introduce himself as Lakers forward Ziaire Williams.

Williams had come to Inglewood High to provide meals and fellowship with about 150 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, an event he has done for his entire six-year NBA career.

Having grown up in Lancaster and attended Sierra Canyon, where he was a high school teammate of Bronny James, Williams saw himself in those kids. He, too, went to the Boys & Girls Club while a youth. He remembers the influence it made on his life and how his parents, Ziaire Williams Sr. and Marquita Fields-Williams, felt at ease because their son was safe.

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Williams, who held the event last week, believes it is important to be active in the community.

“Being a part of a Thanksgiving event like this means a lot to me,” he told the kids. “I appreciate all of you guys coming out to support the event. This is a time of giving and Thanksgiving. It’s just all about giving back and being appreciative for your loved ones and all the small things in life.

“So, I hope you guys can meet some new friends, eat some good food, and just appreciate the small things in life. That’s what it’s all about.”

The kids cheered.

Williams then helped to serve the food, a smile on his face, “joy” in his heart to see the kids enjoying the moment and each other, all of them relishing the opportunity to meet a Laker in person.

“I’ve actually been doing this every year since I’ve been in the NBA,” Williams said. “Growing up, I was in the Boys & Girls Club. My parents were always at work. The Boys & Girls Club, it was almost like my second home growing up. It’s just a great safe place after school just to hang out, do your homework, meet some new friends and occasionally Christmas, Thanksgiving, hopefully have a good meal, maybe a pizza party or something.

“So, since I’ve been in the NBA, I always try to just find different Boys & Girls Clubs I can partner with for just the holidays and seasons of giving. Now, just do my part to give back, give them something to smile about and, you can’t go wrong with a good meal.”

Initially, some of the kids looked nervous and shy when they walked by Williams.

But he greeted them all, shook hands, took pictures and listened to their stories.

This was their day and Williams was happy to be a meaningful part of it.

“Oh man, there’s no words like it, man. It’s hard to describe. It just makes my heart feel warm,” Williams said. “I feel like God gave me this amazing ability to play basketball, but he also has allowed me to use my talents to do events like this and give back.

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“And, man, it’s amazing. Every time I just get to hang out with kids and just see a smile on their face, it really just brings me back to when I was their age, and it’s amazing, man. There’s no words that can describe it.”

Lakers forward Ziaire Williams dunks over Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson during a game earlier this month at Crypto.com Arena. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

By most accounts, the 6-foot-9 Williams, 25, is having his best season as a pro.

He’s averaging 9.1 points per game and shooting career bests from the field (53.8%) and three-point range (42.1%).

“Man, I would just say I just stuck with it. Just the same consistent work,” Williams said of his success. “Sometimes it doesn’t always pay off right away, but if you just keep sticking with it, keep being disciplined, your daily habits, it’s bound to change quick. As the late [rapper] Nipsey Hussle always says, just never quit.

“Just the marathon always continues, and that’s a principle and a moral I live by, just continuing to always try to be the best version of myself every day. And I’m just grateful to be in this position. I’m on a great team, a winning team, guys who care about the game and guys who want to compete at the highest level. And it’s been an honor to play with the Lakers so far, and we still got a lot more work to do, but it’s been a great start for sure.”

Whether starting or coming off the bench, Williams has delivered by being the quintessential three-and D player the Lakers expected.

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Before the Lakers signed Williams to a one-year, $3-million contract during free agency over the summer, they saw something else in him that made them yearn to have him as a member of their team.

“He’s a beautiful human,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “I didn’t know him. We set up a workout for him in Vegas and he worked out. Rave reviews. I met with him the next day for about 45 minutes at our hotel and I was like, ‘I got to get this guy on my team. Regardless of the player, I got to get this person on my team.’ We sat there for 45 minutes and he looks you in the eye and it’s ‘yes sir, no sir. I got you, sir.’ He’s awesome. He’s an incredible human.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick congratulates forward Ziaire Williams along the sideline as he comes off the court for a timeout. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Both of Williams’ parents were in the military and he was taught to be respectful of others.

So, what Redick saw and felt was real, because Williams was raised that way.

“Yeah, it was definitely strict, but I’m thankful for it,” Williams said. “Just the discipline and just prioritizing certain things. It was never hard for me to do because I just grew up with that discipline always from Day 1. So, it was definitely hard. I got yelled at. I got my butt whipped a couple times. It was all for the greater good. My parents wanted me to just be the best young man I could possibly be and put myself in a better position than they were in.”

He remembers going to LeBron James’ basketball camp in San Diego and winning the MVP award. That “was the coolest thing ever” to meet James. He remembers watching NBA games on TV and thinking how they “seemed like superheroes.”

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Now Williams is playing against James and those players he saw on TV.

But when he does his basketball camps and his Thanksgiving events as he did last week, he doesn’t want the kids to view him as anything more than a humble person.

“I don’t really want them to necessarily look at me as a superhero, but more so as just a person who’s always willing to give back,” Williams said. “I tie my shoes just the same way they do, you know? Every morning I just wake up and I thank God and I just try to be the best version of myself.

“That’s what I just hope these kids get out of it is just whatever you put your mind to is possible. You just have to really believe in it and work at your craft every day. And I work on my craft every day and now it’s got me here with the Lakers.”