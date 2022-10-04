LA Times Today: Latinx curlers find a home on ice and push for their Olympic moments

Every four years, America remembers the sport of curling as it takes the world stage at the winter Olympics and tries it at home.



Curling is especially gaining popularity among Latin American athletes, as countries like Mexico form competitive teams for the first time.



And at the San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club, people are making their sports dreams come true.



L.A. Times staff writer Kevin Baxter and Mexican National Curling Team member Adriana Camarena joined L.A. Times Today with more.