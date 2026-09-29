Advertisement
Filters
Filtered
Map
List

Los Angeles Times illustration

Sports

Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide: Where to watch your team

By Eduardo Gonzalez
Staff Writer Follow

It’s relatively easy to find USC and UCLA fans in Southern California, but where can proud Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Alabama fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with like-minded sports expats?

Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.

If you’re an alum or fan of teams from the Power Four conferences — the ACC and ally Notre Dame, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC — this guide will lead you to your tribe. No longer will you be the only person cheering and clapping at the bar when Oklahoma scores a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing Michigan blue and only seeing others decked out in Ohio State gear.

Find your home away from home on game day.

Scroll down or filter through location to find where fan bases for most Power 4 schools hang out during the game.

Advertisement
Filters

Location

Filter

Other

Sort by
Showing Place Places
Showing Place Places

Barney's Beanery (Burbank)

Burbank Arizona State and Colorado
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Sun Devils comingle with fellow Big 12 member Colorado fans at this location, which features a theater-style big screen and the usual Americana Route 66-themed decor.

Member Exclusive

Plan Your L.A. Day

Log in or register for a free account to save L.A. Times recommendations for restaurants, hikes, entertainment and more — all in one place.
Get Started

33 Taps, Culver City

Culver City Auburn, Clemson and Wisconsin
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Auburn, Clemson and Wisconsin fans have made themselves at home in Culver City at 33 Taps. The gastropub offers high-end pub fare and 30-plus brews on tap plus a room full of big-screen TVs for the Tigers and Badgers clubs.

Sonny McLean's

Westside Boston College
By Eduardo Gonzalez
This Santa Monica Irish pub with a Boston sports flavor blends fits well with Boston College Eagle fans. Sonny McLean’s has high-end bar food options and lots of TVs, plus an outdoor space in the back.
A speech bubble icon

Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!

We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.

Take the Survey

Busby's West

Santa Monica California, Oregon, Rutgers and Syracuse
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The Cal-Berkeley, Oregon, Syracuse and Rutgers faithful have made Busby’s West the game-day spot. It’s almost like a Pac-12 and Big East reunion party. The bar features a dark dive feel inside but has a patio with big and small TVs to accommodate all.
Advertisement

Drugstore Cowboy

Silver Lake California
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Cal fans in the Silver Lake area who want more of a neon-Hollywood western vibes catch games at Drugstore Cowboy. The bar also offers live music and games.

Lone Wolf Brewing Co.

Yorba Linda California
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located in the heart of Yorba Linda, California football fans should have plenty to cheer with new coach Tosh Lupoi and to drink on tap. The spacious patio should be able to hold Cal fans this season.

Avila's El Ranchito

Newport Beach Colorado
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Colorado football fans looking for a Mexican style game day experience hang out at Avila’s El Ranchito in Newport. Margaritas, Mexican food and cowboy hats sounds like coach Deion Sanders would approve.

Elbow Room

Hollywood Clemson
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Clemson Tiger fans continue to mingle in Hollywood at this lively classic Cahuenga Boulevard spot with tons of TVs.
Advertisement

Audio Graph Beer Co.

Downtown L.A. Georgia
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located in the heart of downtown L.A. near Crypto.com Arena and Convention Center, the microbrewery offers fused audio engineering precision craft beer for Georgia football fans on game day.

Hermosa Saloon

Hermosa Beach Georgia
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Southern California “Dawgs” have made Hermosa Saloon the game day spot for a while. And they can bark as loud as they want at this rustic neighborhood pub in Hermosa Beach.

Bruno's Bar & Grille

Huntington Beach Georgia and USC
By Eduardo Gonzalez
With a dog in its logo, it’s a no-brainer that Georgia fans have made Bruno’s a game day spot. USC fans have also made this one of their spots. The close walk to the beach offers Bulldogs fans something to do for postgame celebrations.

State Social House

Hollywood Hills West Indiana
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Indiana football fans gather at State Social House where rustic-chic meets game-day atmosphere. The spot has an upstairs piano bar and cigar lounge.
Advertisement

Baja Sharkeez (Hermosa Beach)

Hermosa Beach Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Texas
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Baja Sharkeez by the Hermosa Beach Pier is a popular spot for several fan bases. Big Ten rivals Indiana, Iowa and Michigan share the space with Texas fans. Enjoy the Mexico food and refreshing margaritas.

Baja Sharkeez (Newport Beach)

Newport Beach Indiana
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Hoosier nation expand their footprint in deep Orange County at this Baja Sharkeez location. Same vibes but on the Balboa Peninsula.

Barney's Beanery (Santa Monica)

Santa Monica Iowa and Texas A&M
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Iowa and Texas A&M football fans chose this Barney’s location with similar Route 66-themed decorations. This location is just a short walk away from the iconic Santa Monica pier.

The Naughty Pig

West Hollywood Kansas
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Fans of the Jayhawks cheer “Rock Chalk” at the Naughty Pig on the Sunset Strip on game days. The spot features an outside cheering section with tables and chairs for Kansas football games.
Advertisement

Jameson's Pub

Santa Monica LSU
By Eduardo Gonzalez
This Irish pub in the heart of the Ocean Park neighborhood has been home to Louisiana State fans for years.

Roundin 3rd Sports Bar & Grill

Upland LSU
By Eduardo Gonzalez
LSU football fans in the Inland Empire area can head over to Roundin 3rd on game day. The bar has plenty of TVs and a blizzard beer system.

Barney's Beanery (West Hollywood)

West Hollywood Miami
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Barney’s Beanery isn’t exactly the Fountainebleau Hotel on South Beach, with its Route 66 decor and Americana vibes, but Miami fans will enjoy the food and drinks on taps.

Game Changer Brewhouse

Sherman Oaks Miami
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Miami Hurricanes fans looking for an elevated game-day experience hang out at Game Changer Brewhouse. The sports bar offers crafted beer and cocktails and plenty of TVs.
Advertisement

Tom's Watch Bar - Inglewood

Inglewood Miami and Michigan State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The trendy Tom’s Watch Bar is the perfect spot for Miami and Michigan State fans. Besides the giant TVs and gluttony of food, the bar offers outdoor and rooftop seating and lots of green on game day.

Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar

Long Beach Miami
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Miami Hurricanes football is known producing legends it’s fitting Legends is a game-day spot. Located in Belmont Shore, the bar has projection screens, lots of TVs and bistro-style burgers.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Lake Forest Michigan
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Michigan football fans in the O.C. like to keep it simple and catch the games at Buffalo Wild Wings. With plenty of TVs of all sizes, wide selection of food and drinks, the spot is pretty much perfect for watching football.

Q’s Billiard Club

Michigan
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Michigan fans on the Westside huddle at Q’s, featuring a room on the second floor with a big screen, plus smaller TVs for other games.
Advertisement

Pawn Shop

Hollywood Michigan
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Passionate Michigan football fans who want a West Coast vibe and culture gather at Pawn Shop. The bar offers more than 50 TVs, chef-prepared food and private suites.

3rd Base LA

Hollywood Michigan State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Spartan football fans come together for craft cocktails, tequila towers, bar snacks and dishes at 3rd Base LA. This chic sports bar has an upscale design and feel, with plenty of TVs on game day.

Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar

Nebraska
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Danny K’s has been Nebraska football’s game-day spots for a while. Cornhusker fans can play billiards if they need a distraction from the game.

Underground Pub & Grill

Hermosa Beach Nebraska and Wisconsin
By Eduardo Gonzalez
This friendly neighborhood bar has emerged as the hangout for Nebraska and Wisconsin fans. The bar offers pub food, pool tables, darts, shuffleboard and lots of red on college football Saturdays.
Advertisement

Rocco's Tavern

Studio City Nebraska and Penn State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Fans of the Cornhuskers and Nittany Lions looking for a local sports bar feel with a classic Italian menu trek to Rocco’s Tavern in Studio City to find their fellow Big Ten football fanatics.

The Garage on Motor Ave

Palms North Carolina
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The Garage, located near West L.A.’s Interstate 10 corridor, is the spot for North Carolina football fans to dream of one day taking over the ACC under coach Bill Belichick. Year 2 of the Belichick experience already started with an upset win.

American Junkie

Hermosa Beach Ohio State and Washington
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located a short walk away from the Hermosa Beach Pier, American Junkie is the perfect spot for fans of the Buckeyes and Huskies looking for plenty of outdoor seating and a beach vibe.

Best Ball Food Drinks Sports

Sepulveda Basin Ohio State and Oklahoma State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Ohio State and Oklahoma State football fans in the Valley have chosen a bar on a golf course to watch football on game day. As crazy as it sounds, the spot offers the full-bar experience.
Advertisement

Gallagher's Pub & Grill (Long Beach)

Long Beach Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Ohio State fans in Long Beach can head over to Gallahger’s for American and Irish dishes, and some luck on game day. There are weekend football specials fans can indulge in while watching the game.

Mom Said Yes

Torrance Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Buckeyes fans who want more fun hang out at Mom Said Yes. The bar has an arcade, live music, stand-up comedy and pizza parties. Mom would approve.

Saint Felix

Hollywood Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
If Ohio State fans are looking for a stylish yet comfy watching experience, then Saint Felix is the spot. Located in the heart of Hollywood, Buckeyes can enjoy inventive drinks and outdoor seating while rooting for their team.

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Highland Park Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
This Highland Park bar is where Ohio State fans in the area gather to watch their team. It is known for its burgers and wings.
Advertisement

The Venice Whaler

Venice Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
With views of the Pacific Ocean, Ohio State football fans come to The Venice Whaler for the Southern California game-day vibe. The spot offers seafood and classic bar bites.

Beach Ball

Newport Beach Nebraska
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Nebraska football fans looking for a view of the Pacific watch games at Beach Ball. Located on the Balboa Pennisula, the bar offers juke box tunes and allows outside food.

O’Brien’s Irish Pub

Santa Monica Penn State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
This neighborhood pub in Santa Monica has become a watch party location for proud Penn State fans.

The Crest Sports Bar & Grill

Torrance Penn State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located in Old Torrance, South Bay Nittany Lions fans enjoy watching football while playing pool. The spot claims to be “South Bay’s best sports viewing room” and offers classic bar bites and drinks.
Advertisement

Tower 12

Hermosa Beach Purdue
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Tower 12 continues to be the game-day spot for Purdue football fans. The bar offers relaxed, vintage South Bay vibes.

The Harp Inn

Costa Mesa Rutgers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
It could be another long season for the Rutgers football team. But no worries — The Harp Inn offers live music and Irish grub for Scarlet Knight fans should they need a distraction on game day.

The Penmar

Venice Texas
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Texas football fans sure know where to pick a unique hangout spot on game day. The Penmar is on a golf course featuring an open-air area, upscale bar food, beer and cocktails.

Panama Joe's

Long Beach Texas A&M
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Texas A&M fans have found their home far way from home at Panama Joe’s. Mexican food, tequila cocktails and plenty of TVs make Aggie fans excited on game day.
Advertisement

Trevor's Rustic Inn

Texas A&M
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Trevor’s Rustic Inn is a beer-slinging bar with karaoke, pool tables and prime rib meals. It sounds like the perfect spot for Texas A&M football fans.

Peking Tavern

Downtown L.A. USC
By Eduardo Gonzalez
USC football fans looking for a unique game-day experience gather at Peking Tavern in Little Tokyo. The Chinese gastropub offers noodles, dumplings, dim sum, unique bar bites, beer and cocktails.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Montclair USC
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Trojans who want to be well fed on game day hang out at Lazy Dog.

Krazy Kooters

San Clemente USC
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Comfort food, downstairs entertainment room, animatronics and Trojan football. Krazy Kooters sounds like a fun time on USC game day.
Advertisement

Founders Ale House

Pico-Robertson Virginia Tech
By Eduardo Gonzalez
With a rotating craft beer selection, vegan bites, classic bar menu and happy hour every day, Founders Ale House has everything to make game day exciting for Virginia Tech fans as the James Franklin era begins.

Original Pizza Sports Bar & Grill

Newport Beach Wisconsin
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located between John Wayne Airport and UC Irvine, this Wisconsin hangout spot features pizza, sports, beer — and, of course, Badgers.
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Top
Advertisement