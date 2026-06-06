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Live 2026 Belmont Stakes live updates

2026 Belmont Stakes: Live updates, start time, weather, betting odds, results and more

By Jay Posner
Sovereignty, with Junior Alvarado aboard, wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is an underdog today during the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes.
(Al Bello / Getty Images)

Weather forecast calls for a muddy but safe Belmont Stakes

Jockeys walk thoroughbreds to the track for a race before the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
(Yuki Iwamura / AP)
By Jay Posner

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — It’s June and it’s the Northeast, so of course there are thunderstorms in the Saturday forecast here.

There was a shower about the time the first of the day’s 14 races began just after 11 a.m. EDT at Saratoga Race Course, where the Belmont Stakes will be run for the third and final year while a massive renovation at Belmont Park is completed this summer. But there wasn’t enough rain to affect either the dirt or turf course.

More, however, is expected before the 7:04 p.m. EDT (4:04 p.m. PDT) post time for the Belmont. The National Weather Service forecast as of early this afternoon calls for “a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe.”

What it means if the Belmont is run on an off track is uncertain, since just two of the nine horses have run on anything but a fast surface. Vitruvian Man was second in an allowance race over a sloppy track in November at Churchill Downs, while Growth Equity’s victory last month in the Peter Pan came over an Aqueduct surface labeled “good.”

Renegade, the race favorite, and Commandment were sired by Into Mischief, whose progeny generally have fared well on wet tracks, one example being Sovereignty winning last year’s Belmont on a “good” track. And Golden Tempo, the Kentucky Derby winner last month, is by Curlin, who enjoyed the mud himself — he won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2007 in heavy rain.

It’s not likely that the rain today will get to the point where the turf course becomes unsafe. On the day of the Belmont last year, there was so much rain early that five races originally scheduled for the turf were moved to the dirt. Later, two other turf races were postponed a day.

What time does the 2026 Belmont Stakes start? What TV channel is it on?

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo trains prior to the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Friday.
(Al Bello / Getty Images)
By Jay Posner

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — One thing about the Triple Crown: Fans do not get cheated, at least when it comes to the number of races on the big day.

Just as Churchill Downs did for the Kentucky Derby and Laurel Park did two weeks later for the Preakness, Saratoga Race Course has scheduled 14 races Saturday, highlighted by the Belmont Stakes. It’s the third and final year the Belmont will be run at the upstate New York track while Belmont Park is being rebuilt.

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