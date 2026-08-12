Bob Iger, Joshua Kushner agree to buy Lakers for $12.5 billion

What the key players are saying about Lakers sale

Here is what the key players have to say about the Lakers sale:

Lakers buyers Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger:

“As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world,” Kushner and Iger said in a statement to ESPN . “We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss. Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles.”

Current majority owner Mark Walter:

“Owning the Los Angeles Lakers has been one of the great honors of my life — an extraordinary investment, but what I will carry with me is the community, the fans, and a city that treats this team as family,” he told ESPN in a statement . “I am grateful to Jeanie Buss, the Buss family, the players, and the staff for welcoming me into this chapter. The Lakers belong to Los Angeles, and I have every confidence the best is still ahead.”

Lakers star Luka Doncic:

“Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA. I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years, but I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise. I look forward to meeting Josh and Bob so we can get to work building something special in LA together.”

Lakers minority owner Magic Johnson on Iger and Kushner:

“Both of them love basketball. And I think they’ll take us in the right direction. … First I was happy because it was Mark Walter and now I’m even happier that it’s Bob Iger and Josh Kushner so we got the right two people to own the team. Bob lived here, Bob worked here, on and on and on. And he wants to win. Both of them want to win. And you gotta have people who want to win. They’ll bring all the resources and make sure they bring a championship to Laker fans and L.A.”

Lakers minority owner and L.A. Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong:

“Go Lakers! Congrats Bob and Josh.”