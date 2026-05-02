Kentucky Derby 2026: Live updates from horse racing’s crown jewel

Who will win the Kentucky Derby? With no dominant favorite, odds are sure to shift

Kentucky Derby entrant Renegade works out at Churchill Downs on Tuesday in Louisville, Ky. Renegade leads early betting odds, but the race lacks a clear favorite.

This year’s Kentucky Derby field does not appear to have a true standout. But it could have a star.

If that sounds illogical, trainer Chad Brown, who will start Emerging Market in a bid to win his first Derby, can explain.

“There’s clearly a couple horses that are deserving favorites in the race, but there’s by no means an American Pharoah in here, at least up to this point going into the race,” Brown said, referencing the 2015 Triple Crown champion. “Now, you know, whoever wins the race and goes on, maybe one emerges and turns into one of the best 3-year-olds in the last few years.”