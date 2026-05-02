Kentucky Derby 2026: Live updates from horse racing’s crown jewel

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Another scratch and an odds update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fourth straight morning, a horse was scratched from the Kentucky Derby, which no longer will have a full field of 20 starters.
The Puma, one of the leading contenders for Saturday’s race, was withdrawn due to a skin infection in his left front leg.
“We discovered some swelling in his leg due to a skin infection,” trainer Gustavo Delgado said on X. “It’s incredibly disappointing but the swelling should go down within a day or two. It’s just really bad timing.”
The Puma had just one win in four starts, but the victory came in the Tampa Bay Derby over Further Ado, who went on to win the Blue Grass Stakes. In The Puma’s next race, he lost the Florida Derby by a nose to Commandment, with Chief Wallabee third. All those other horses are strong contenders in the Kentucky Derby.
Any bettors who used The Puma in two-day bets such as the Oaks-Derby double or two-day Pick 3s will receive a consolation payout. In the two-day Pick 6, anyone who used The Puma will get the post-time favorite.
Speaking of odds, the public is having a hard time settling on a favorite, with Renegade, Commandment and So Happy all at 5-1, Further Ado at 6-1 and Chief Wallabee at 7-1.
Here are the odds as of 6:45 a.m. PDT:
1. Renegade: 5-1
2. Albus: 43-1
3. Intrepido: 45-1
4. Litmus Test: 28-1
5. Right to Party: SCRATCHED
6. Commandment: 5-1
7. Danon Bourbon: 14-1
8. So Happy: 5-1
9. The Puma: SCRATCHED
10. Wonder Dean: 21-1
11. Incredibolt: 24-1
12. Chief Wallabee: 7-1
13. Silent Tactic: SCRATCHED
14. Potente: 21-1
15. Emerging Market: 9-1
16. Pavlovian: 46-1
17. Six Speed: 34-1
18. Further Ado: 6-1
19. Golden Tempo: 25-1
20. Fulleffort: SCRATCHED
21. Great White: 23-1
22. Ocelli: 87-1
23. Robusta: 84-1
24. Corono de Oro: SCRATCHED
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Kentucky Derby horses: No. 1 Renegade (Post 1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Owners: Robert & Lawana L. Low & Repole Stable (Mike Repole)
Purchase price: $975,000
Sire: Into Mischief
Lifetime record: 5-2-2-1
Winnings: $1,031,500
Top Beyer Speed Figure: 98
Last race: Won Arkansas Derby
Morning line: 4-1 (favorite)
Horse Racing Nation fair odds: 5-1
Comment: Pletcher was on a plane during the post-position draw and he joked that when his wife told him about the rail, he “reached for the air sickness bag.” Renegade is the first morning-line favorite to draw the No. 1 post since Lookin at Lucky in 2010. That horse had a miserable trip and then rebounded to win the Preakness. Two potential factors could make it a better experience for Renegade: The new starting gate Churchill has been using the last few years puts the horses out farther from the rail, potentially limiting the claustrophobic effect. Also, as a horse who likes to rally from off the pace, if Renegade can avoid being squeezed or trapped early, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. should be able to still work out a good trip and give the horse a chance in the stretch.
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Who will win the Kentucky Derby? With no dominant favorite, odds are sure to shift
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year’s Kentucky Derby field does not appear to have a true standout. But it could have a star.
If that sounds illogical, trainer Chad Brown, who will start Emerging Market in a bid to win his first Derby, can explain.
“There’s clearly a couple horses that are deserving favorites in the race, but there’s by no means an American Pharoah in here, at least up to this point going into the race,” Brown said, referencing the 2015 Triple Crown champion. “Now, you know, whoever wins the race and goes on, maybe one emerges and turns into one of the best 3-year-olds in the last few years.”
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What time does the 2026 Kentucky Derby start? What TV channel is it on?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s Kentucky Derby Day, also known as the day everyone waits around for eight hours to watch a two-minute horse race.
But that’s part of what makes the Derby what it is … not just a race, but an event. And maybe 8 a.m. PDT is a little early to begin your neighborhood party, but we’re not judging. Besides, if you’re reading this in the Eastern Time Zone, 11 a.m. is prime brunch time.
What you really want to know, though, is what time the horses actually will break from the gate at Churchill Downs. For the seventh straight year, the official post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT, though a timeline released Friday at the track said the horses would load into the gate at 7:01, with a start at 7:02.