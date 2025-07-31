MLB trade deadline tracker: Live updates, news and every major move

What will the Dodgers do at the MLB trade deadline?

It’s trade deadline day. And though they’ve only made one minor move to this point, the Dodgers are still expected to be in the middle of the action.

As has so often been the case during Andrew Friedman’s time as president of baseball operations, the Dodgers arrive at the deadline with World Series aspirations, looking to upgrade a club in possession of first place in the National League West.

The Dodgers’ two needs today are clear:

1. Adding a late-game, high-leverage, right-handed reliever to stabilize a bullpen that has been beset by injuries and underperformance this season.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers sat on the sideline of trade activity while several top names went elsewhere, including Jhoan Durán to the Philadelphia Phillies, and Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers to the New York Mets.

But other targets are still available: Highly-coveted closers David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays; gifted younger set-up men like Cade Smith of the Cleveland Guardians and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins; more middle-relief types including Phil Maton of the St. Louis Cardinals and Anthony Bender of the Miami Marlins; and wild card veterans in Raisel Iglesias of the Atlanta Braves and familiar face Kenley Jansen of the Angels.

As of Wednesday night, even star Athletics closer Mason Miller appeared to be potentially available, with clubs looking to capitalize upon the surging price for relief help this deadline has so far included.

2. Another position player to bolster the Dodgers’ recently struggling lineup.

The Dodgers have cast a wide net in this area. A defensive upgrade in the outfield would be ideal, but the team could also use another left-handed bat, and could make another infielder work given the versatility of their roster (though Tommy Edman’s lingering ankle injury has made that a tougher fit in recent days).

The dream scenario here would be Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians, a career .285 hitter considered one of the best left fielders in the sport.

Other names who could fit include: Harrison Bader of the Minnesota Twins, who play center field for the Dodgers and move Andy Pages to a more naturally-suited corner outfield spot); Mike Tauchman of the Chicago White Sox; Ramon Laureano and Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles, Jesus Sanchez of the Miami Marlins; and Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers should have some flexibility in the deals they pursue. They still have a deep farm system, albeit without many upper-level impact players that teams could be seeking (assuming the club, as it has indicated, does not make catcher Dalton Rushing available in a trade). They also don’t seem to be limited by any financial constraints, able to take on extra salary in a way that will make some buyers more wary.

At a bare minimum, a top reliever is expected to arrive before the 3 p.m. PT cutoff. Beyond that, the team will look to be opportunistic, willing to make a splash if they can line up on a deal, but also seemingly content if no major addition to the lineup materializes.

Follow along with live updates below.