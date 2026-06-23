NBA draft live updates: Start time, pick order, how to watch and analysis

The 2026 NBA draft will begin at 5 p.m. PDT Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Times will have pick-by-pick updates with analysis of each player and his college or club statistics.
The first four picks, in no particular order, in what many believe is one of the deepest drafts in history, are sure to be Brigham Young forward AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.
The Clippers have the fifth pick and likely will select a guard, four of which are expected to be taken in the next six picks: Darius Acuff Jr. of Arkansas, Mikel Brown Jr. of Louisville, Kingston Flemings of Houston and Keaton Wagler of Illinois. The Clippers also have two picks in the second round: the 36th and 52nd overall selections.
The Lakers have the 25th pick in the first round, but do not have any second-round picks.
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NBA draft order
When the 2026 NBA draft takes place starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Washington Wizards will make the first selection.
The Clippers have the fifth pick in the first round, while the Lakers will select 25th.
The second round of the draft will be Wednesday night.
2026 NBA DRAFT ORDER
First round
1. Washington
2. Utah
3. Memphis
4. Chicago
5. Clippers (from Indiana)
6. Brooklyn
7. Sacramento
8. Atlanta (from New Orleans)
9. Dallas
10. Milwaukee
11. Golden State
12. Oklahoma City (from Clippers)
13. Milwaukee (from Milwaukee)
14. Charlotte
15. Chicago (from Portland)
16. Memphis (from Phoenix)
17. Oklahoma City (from Philadelphia)
18. Charlotte (from Orlando)
19. Toronto
20. San Antonio (from Atlanta)
21. Detroit (from Minnesota)
22. Philadelphia (from Houston)
23. Atlanta (from Cleveland)
24. New York
25. Lakers
26. Denver
27. Boston
28. Minnesota (from Detroit)
29. Cleveland (from San Antonio)
30. Dallas (from Oklaoma City)
Second round
31. New York (from Washington)
32. Memphis (from Indiana)
33. Brooklyn
34. Sacramento
35. San Antonio (from Utah)
36. Clippers (from Memphis)
37. Oklahoma City (from Dallas)
38. Chicago (from New Orleans)
39. Houston (from Chicago)
40. Boston (from Milwaukee)
41. Miami (from Golden State)
42. San Antonio (from Portland)
43. Brooklyn (from Clippers)
44. San Antonio (from Miami)
45. Sacramento (from Charlotte)
46. Orlando
47. Phoenix (from Philadelphia)
48. Dallas (from Phoenix)
49. Denver (from Atlanta)
50. Toronto
51. Washington (from Minnesota)
52. LA Clippers (from Cleveland)
53. Houston
54. Golden State (from the Lakers)
55. New York
56. Chicago (from Denver)
57. Atlanta (from Boston)
58. New Orleans (from Detroit)
59. Minnesota (from San Antonio)
60. Washington (from Oklahoma City)
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Lakers likely to select a big man or wing in first round of NBA draft
The Lakers will seek to use their 25th pick in Tuesday’s first round of the NBA draft on a player who fills a need on a roster that could have up to nine free agents this summer. Yet the Lakers also are aware that picking that late in the round could leave them selecting the best player available.
They probably will be in search of a center who can be a lob threat or an athletic wing who can play defense and knock down three-pointers, two positions the Lakers crave as they try to build a team around star Luka Doncic that fits best with his style of play.
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Why this loaded NBA draft could hinge on what the Clippers do with the No. 5 pick
Even during an early start to their offseason, the Clippers got one major win in May.
The Clippers were the quiet winners of the NBA draft lottery, where, with coin-flip odds, they swiped the Indiana Pacers’ first-round pick in a loaded draft class. The No. 5 pick can add an immediate rotation player for the Clippers while also being a potential fulcrum for what experts consider one of the deepest draft classes ever.
The top four prospects are locked. The only question is in what order Brigham Young forward AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson will hear their names called Tuesday night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Washington, which picks first, Utah, Memphis and Chicago have the first shots at those potential franchise-defining players.