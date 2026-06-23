NBA draft live updates: Start time, pick order, how to watch and analysis

The 2026 NBA draft will begin at 5 p.m. PDT Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Times will have pick-by-pick updates with analysis of each player and his college or club statistics.

The first four picks, in no particular order, in what many believe is one of the deepest drafts in history, are sure to be Brigham Young forward AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.

The Clippers have the fifth pick and likely will select a guard, four of which are expected to be taken in the next six picks: Darius Acuff Jr. of Arkansas, Mikel Brown Jr. of Louisville, Kingston Flemings of Houston and Keaton Wagler of Illinois. The Clippers also have two picks in the second round: the 36th and 52nd overall selections.

The Lakers have the 25th pick in the first round, but do not have any second-round picks.