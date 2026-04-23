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Live 2026 NFL Draft

NFL draft live updates: Start time, selection order and mock drafts

The stage is set for the NFL’s next generation of stars. Follow along for the latest news, start time and analysis from the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Top players slated to be selected in the 2026 NFL draft with draft logo.
(Associated Press)

NFL mock draft live: Team reporters make their first-round picks

Top players slated to be picked in the 2026 NFL draft.
(Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

One quarterback will go in the first round of the NFL draft, but he won’t have to wait long to hear his name.

And five Ohio State players will go in the opening round, including four in the first seven picks.

Read the full story

First-round selection order for 2026 NFL draft

An aerial view of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.
The 2026 NFL draft will take place in Pittsburgh outside Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

The 2026 NFL draft is set to begin at 5 p.m. PDT (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network). Here’s the draft order for the first round:

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. New York Giants

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Miami Dolphins

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks
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