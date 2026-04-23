NFL draft live updates: Start time, selection order and mock drafts

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NFL mock draft live: Team reporters make their first-round picks
One quarterback will go in the first round of the NFL draft, but he won’t have to wait long to hear his name.
And five Ohio State players will go in the opening round, including four in the first seven picks.
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First-round selection order for 2026 NFL draft
The 2026 NFL draft is set to begin at 5 p.m. PDT (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network). Here’s the draft order for the first round:
1. Las Vegas Raiders
2. New York Jets
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Tennessee Titans
5. New York Giants
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Washington Commanders
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. New York Giants
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Los Angeles Rams
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. New York Jets
17. Detroit Lions
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Dallas Cowboys
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Philadelphia Eagles
24. Cleveland Browns
25. Chicago Bears
26. Buffalo Bills
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Houston Texans
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Miami Dolphins
31. New England Patriots
32. Seattle Seahawks