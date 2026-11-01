Chargers vs. Rams live updates: Tied game in the second quarter

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Chargers tie score on Cameron Dicker field goal
🏈 Chargers 3, Rams 3 — Four seconds left in first quarter
Cameron Dicker tied the score with a 34-yard field goal.
The Chargers drove 56 yards in nine plays to set up the field goal.
The Rams appeared to stop the drive when safety Kam Curl sacked Justin Herbert on third down, but the Rams were penalized for defensive holding.
On the next play, Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a 30-yard completion, and a few plays later connected with Quentin Johnston for 10 yards.
The drive stalled at the 15 when Rams linebacker Nate Landman stopped running back Omarion Hampton for a one-yard loss on third down.
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Rams take lead after Quentin Lake interception
🏈 Rams 3, Chargers 0 — 5:42 left in the first quarter
Brandon McManus kicked a 30-yard field goal to give the Rams the early lead.
Rams safety Quentin Lake set up the field goal by intercepting a Justin Herbert pass and returning it 46 yards to the Chargers’ 18-yard line.
The Rams, however, could not convert the turnover into a touchdown.
After Matthew Stafford completed two short passes to Puka Nacua, his third-down pass fell incomplete.
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Tarheeb Still picks off Matthew Stafford on Rams’ first possession
🏈 Chargers 0, Rams 0 — 11:28 left in the first quarter
The Chargers went three and out on the game’s first possession, but they got the ball right back when Tarheeb Still intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford.
The pick gave the Chargers the ball at the Rams’ 47 and extended the Rams’ streak of 13 consecutive opening drives without a touchdown.
But the Chargers couldn’t do anything with the turnover, going three and out for the second time following. Trent McDuffie, playing after missing last week with a groin injury, tackled Kimani Vidal for a loss on the possession.
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Rams players open up about the ‘double-edged sword’ of CTE and football
Rams players are increasingly aware of the risks of playing their sport, especially as it relates to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a neurodegenerative brain disease.
But they try not to think about it.
This week, a Boston University study was published that analyzed the medical records of more than 2,000 deceased former NFL players. The study estimated that 74.5% of them likely had CTE.
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, 35, played 10 seasons before retiring after the 2023 season. He rejoined the Rams this season. When asked about the study and CTE, Donald said, “That’s a real thing.”
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News Analysis: Amid the Chargers’ chaos, one thing is certain: Justin Herbert won’t be traded
This is not the perfect spiral the Chargers were expecting. It’s a downward one. Week after week, loss after loss.
They are 0-6 for the first time since 2000, back when Jim Harbaugh was one of their quarterbacks, not their head coach. So even though they’re rested after a week off, they’re also on edge heading into Sunday’s game against the Rams.
On the outside, speculation has been swirling for weeks about what the sinking franchise can do — not so much to stop its current slide, as the season is already shot, but moving forward beyond this year. So far, the switch to Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator has been disastrous, and there’s even conjecture the team could look to trade quarterback Justin Herbert, who has gone eight consecutive games with at least as many interceptions as touchdowns in each.
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Trent McDuffie active for Rams vs. Chargers
Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie, who missed last week’s win over the Raiders because of a groin injury, is active for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.
As expected, kickers Joshua Karty and Brandon McManus are also both active for the game. Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, who was limited in practice Friday with a hip injury, is also active.
Here are the Rams’ inactives:
Here are the Chargers’ inactives:
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How a clash between Inglewood leaders and SoFi Stadium operators hit the ballot
SoFi Stadium is going strong. The deal that built it is in a smoldering heap.
A decade ago, Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. happily dug ceremonial shovels into the dirt at Hollywood Park, celebrating the impending construction of the world’s most expensive stadium.
Now they’re on opposite sides of a court fight that has spilled onto the Nov. 3 ballot and threatens further development on the nearly 300-acre site.
The feud started over billboards. Last year, Inglewood signed a deal with WOW Media to put electronic advertising all around the city — 60 digital signs carrying 108 screens. Some are bus-shelter-sized kiosks, while others are giant street displays up to 22 feet tall and positioned on sidewalks and medians.
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Kyren Williams, Blake Corum balance the Rams’ offense. Can Sean McVay unlock their potential?
The Rams finally found it.
For one game at least, running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum each carried the ball nearly the same number of times, rushed for nearly the same amount of yards and each scored a touchdown last week in the Rams’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
“We have similarities running the ball but also differences too,” Williams said. “And I think that’s what makes that 1-2 punch everybody keeps talking about.”
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Staggering 74.5% of NFL players who died from 2008 to 2023 likely had CTE, study finds
An analysis of the medical records of more than 2,000 deceased former NFL players estimates that a staggering 74.5% of them likely had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative brain disease tied to high-impact sports such as football.
Boston University has been on the forefront of diagnosing CTE for years and spearheaded the new study. Yet because the brain disease can be diagnosed only after death, conclusions from previous studies were marred by selection bias — a systematic error that occurs when those chosen for analysis do not properly represent the target population.
Eliminating selection bias was the impetus for the study published Wednesday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open that combined data from 2,362 players who died from 2008 to 2023. The total included 396 players who donated their brains and National Death Index records of 1,966 deceased players who didn’t. Nearly 94% of the donated brains had CTE.
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Winless Chargers eager to play spoiler vs. Rams with healthier roster
Although All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. was placed on injured reserve Saturday after missing the last three games because of a hamstring injury, the winless Chargers are coming off their bye week with some much-needed reinforcements.
Wide receivers Ladd McConkey (concussion) and Tre’ Harris (hamstring) and offensive tackle Joe Alt (neck) are all set to play Sunday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
“It’s a good thing,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s good to have them back out there. Good work put in. Feel good about the preparation and feel like we’re in a good place, ready to go.”
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Chargers vs. Rams: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds
Sean McVay said it at least twice.
Once last Monday and again on Wednesday to reporters, and who knows how many times he’s repeated it to convince himself and his players since.
“I couldn’t care less about what their record is,” McVay said.
He was talking, of course, about the winless Chargers, the Rams’ opponent on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams are 3-4, the Chargers 0-6.