Chargers vs. Rams live updates: Tied game in the second quarter

Chargers tie score on Cameron Dicker field goal

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hit while attempting a pass in the first quarter.

🏈 Chargers 3, Rams 3 — Four seconds left in first quarter

Cameron Dicker tied the score with a 34-yard field goal.

The Chargers drove 56 yards in nine plays to set up the field goal.

The Rams appeared to stop the drive when safety Kam Curl sacked Justin Herbert on third down, but the Rams were penalized for defensive holding.

How did Aaron Donald make this tackle?



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On the next play, Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a 30-yard completion, and a few plays later connected with Quentin Johnston for 10 yards.

The drive stalled at the 15 when Rams linebacker Nate Landman stopped running back Omarion Hampton for a one-yard loss on third down.