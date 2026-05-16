Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: Live updates, how to watch, betting odds and more

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What time is Rousey vs. Camaro? Netflix streaming schedule
Ronda Rousey is returning to MMA octagon tonight.
The former UFC champion is facing off against Gina Carano at the Intuit Dome in a card that marks Most Valuable Promotions’ first foray into mixed martial arts.
Rousey, a member of the UFC Hall of Fame, has not competed since 2016. During that period, she participated in WWE wrestling, acted in films, wrote a memoir, created a graphic novel and had childen. Carano, who has not fought professionally since 2009, has focused on acting during her time away from the octagon.
Preliminary bouts start at 3 p.m. PDT, streaming on MVP’s digital channels and Netflix Tudum. The the main card begins at 6 p.m. PDT on Netflix. The Rousey-Carano ring walks are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PDT.
Nate Diaz will face Mike Perry in the co-main event, while Francis Ngannou will take on Philipe Lins in a heavyweight bout. Junior dos Santos and Salahdine Parnasse are also on the card.
The Rouse-Carano bout has generated buzz because it’s a matchup that for years was considered impossible. Carano helped popularize women’s MMA on national television before the UFC’s commercial explosion, while Rousey ultimately turned the women’s division into one of the sport’s main attractions.
The event will be held under the Unified MMA Rules, and the main event is scheduled for five five-minute rounds.
Main card
Featherweight: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano
Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry
Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins
Lightweight: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross
Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne
Preliminaries
Lightweight: Namo Fazil vs. Jake Bobian
Flyweight: Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta
Welterweight: Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton
Bantamweight: David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales
Women’s Flyweight: Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong
Lightweight: Chris Ávila vs. Brandon Jenkins
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Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano face off in what will be a major test for MMA
Ronda Rousey returns to the ring on Saturday to face Gina Carano at the Intuit Dome in a card that its promoters hope will prove that mixed martial arts (MMA) can generate the same excitement as boxing without the UFC.
The five-round, 145-pound bout airing on Netflix (6 p.m. PDT) will be the first MMA event promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bridarian. According to Bridarian, the card is the most expensive in MVP history, with each fighter receiving at least $40,000 — a sum greater than what UFC rookies receive.