Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: Live updates, how to watch, betting odds and more

What time is Rousey vs. Camaro? Netflix streaming schedule

Fighters and promoters gather for a news conference on Thursday promoting Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight card at Intuit Dome.

Ronda Rousey is returning to MMA octagon tonight.

The former UFC champion is facing off against Gina Carano at the Intuit Dome in a card that marks Most Valuable Promotions’ first foray into mixed martial arts.

Rousey, a member of the UFC Hall of Fame, has not competed since 2016. During that period, she participated in WWE wrestling, acted in films, wrote a memoir, created a graphic novel and had childen. Carano, who has not fought professionally since 2009, has focused on acting during her time away from the octagon.

Preliminary bouts start at 3 p.m. PDT, streaming on MVP’s digital channels and Netflix Tudum. The the main card begins at 6 p.m. PDT on Netflix. The Rousey-Carano ring walks are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PDT.

Nate Diaz will face Mike Perry in the co-main event, while Francis Ngannou will take on Philipe Lins in a heavyweight bout. Junior dos Santos and Salahdine Parnasse are also on the card.

The Rouse-Carano bout has generated buzz because it’s a matchup that for years was considered impossible. Carano helped popularize women’s MMA on national television before the UFC’s commercial explosion, while Rousey ultimately turned the women’s division into one of the sport’s main attractions.

The event will be held under the Unified MMA Rules, and the main event is scheduled for five five-minute rounds.

Main card

Featherweight: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Lightweight: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

Preliminaries

Lightweight: Namo Fazil vs. Jake Bobian

Flyweight: Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta

Welterweight: Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton

Bantamweight: David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales

Women’s Flyweight: Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Lightweight: Chris Ávila vs. Brandon Jenkins