Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LX: Live updates, how to watch and odds

Afterthoughts no more: How Seahawks and Patriots went from long shots to Super Bowl

Neither team began the season among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots both were regarded as long shots.

But not by their coaches and players.

On Sunday, the Seahawks and Patriots will play in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

After the Seahawks defeated the Rams in the NFC championship game, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was asked during a postgame broadcast about being an “afterthought” behind the Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.