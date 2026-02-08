Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LX: Live updates, how to watch and odds

- Share via
Afterthoughts no more: How Seahawks and Patriots went from long shots to Super Bowl
SAN FRANCISCO — Neither team began the season among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.
The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots both were regarded as long shots.
But not by their coaches and players.
On Sunday, the Seahawks and Patriots will play in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.
After the Seahawks defeated the Rams in the NFC championship game, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was asked during a postgame broadcast about being an “afterthought” behind the Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.
Super Bowl LX fans will enjoy nice weather for kickoff
Nice weather is on tap for Sunday’s Super Bowl LX, both at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and in Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.
The low clouds and fog that hung over parts of the Santa Clara area Sunday morning were expected to clear by noon, with the region becoming a bit more sunny. Kickoff between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Super Bowl LX: Start time, teams, how to watch and halftime show
The conference championship games are over and the countdown to Super Bowl LX begins.
Super Bowl LX (60) will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday. It will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., home of the San Francisco 49ers.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including start time, TV channel, how to stream, betting odds and more.