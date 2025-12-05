UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?

Transfer portal season is here.
Here’s a look at the players coming and going from USC and UCLA listed in most recent order of their announcements via social media and media reports, with the caveat that players listed as entering the portal can potentially stay at their current schools if they do not find another landing spot.
The transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2.
Leaving UCLA Jadyn Marshall: Wide receiver
Size: 6-1, 200
Class in 2026: Redshirt senior
Remaining eligibility: One
Buzz: After arriving with considerable promise because of his blazing speed, Marshall switched from wide receiver to defensive back while mostly appearing on special teams. His most memorable moment was an unfortunate one as he fumbled a kickoff return amid windy conditions late in the 2022 Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh and the Panthers rallied for a 37-35 victory.
Leaving UCLA: Ben Perry | Defensive back
Size: 6-3, 210
Class in 2026: Graduate transfer
Remaining eligibility: One
Buzz: Perry did not make much of an impact in his one season as a Bruin after having been a three-year starter at Louisville, appearing in only one game during the 2025 season. During his most productive season, in 2023 with the Cardinals, he made 56 tackles, including 6½ for losses.
Leaving USC: Gus Cordova | Edge rusher
Size: 6-4, 270
Class in 2026: Redshirt freshman
Seasons of eligibility: Four
Buzz: Cordova didn’t see the field as a freshman after he arrived on campus later than most of the rest of the class. But at the time he signed, USC felt he would one day contribute up front. That must have changed since, as Cordova became the first member of the 2025 class to bolt for the portal.
Leaving USC: DJ Jordan | Wide receiver
Size: 6-0, 175
Class in 2026: Redshirt sophomore
Seasons of eligibility: Three
Buzz: Coming out of Sierra Canyon, Jordan was one of the nation’s top receiver prospects of the 2024 class. But Jordan never found his stride as a freshman in USC’s deep receiver room, and in 2025, he played just five games, catching five passes. Considering how thin USC is at receiver heading into the offseason, it’s clear that one or both sides here realized it wasn’t the right fit.
Leaving USC: Braylon Conley | Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 190
Class in 2026: Redshirt sophomore
Seasons of eligibility: Three
Buzz: Conley was in contention to start for USC at cornerback and ended up drawing two spot starts. But after a rough performance against Illinois, he didn’t play for another six weeks. That time might’ve sealed his fate in heading to the portal; Conley did return and play his best in the final month of the season. USC has a lot of young talent at corner, including some freshmen coming in, and there are only so many reps to go around. Conley, a former four-star recruit, will surely land on his feet somewhere else.
Leaving UCLA: Scooter Jackson | Defensive back
Size: 6-1, 185
Class in 2026: Senior
Seasons of eligibility remaining: One
Buzz: Jackson was one of the top playmakers in UCLA’s secondary, showing that the jump from Utah Tech of the Football Championship Subdivision was not too big of a leap. He made 44 tackles, including one for loss, to go with three pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble during his one season as a Bruin
Leaving UCLA: Andre Jordan Jr. | Defensive back
Size: 6-1, 175
Class in 2026: Senior
Seasons of eligibility remaining: One
Buzz: Starting the final eight games of the season at cornerback, Jordan developed a knack for strong pass coverage on the way to becoming an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection. He tied for the conference lead during the regular season with 10 pass breakups and made 19 tackles.
Leaving UCLA: Cole Martin | Defensive back
Size: 5-9, 190
Class in 2026: Redshirt junior
Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two
Buzz: The Pasadena native and son of UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin practically grew up a Bruin during his father’s first stint as an assistant coach under Jim Mora before getting to play for his hometown team. Cole made his father proud in what might be his only season as a Bruin, converting two fake punts into first downs and making 65 tackles – including 3½ for losses – to go with three pass breakups and one interception.
Leaving UCLA: LaRue Zamorano III | Defensive back
Size: 6-2, 190
Class in 2026: Redshirt freshman
Seasons of eligibility remaining: Four
Buzz: A former four-star prospect out of Corona Centennial High, Zamorano did not log any statistics in his first college season but has plenty of upside to go with his four years of remaining eligibility.
Leaving USC: Bryan Jackson | Running back
Size: 6-0, 235 pounds
Class in 2026: Junior
Seasons of eligibility: Three
Buzz: Jackson gave USC a physical presence that it didn’t have elsewhere in its backfield, but while his power was useful, he was never explosive enough to work full-time in Riley’s offense. Jackson still chipped in four rushing scores this season on 36 carries, but he managed just 3.42 yards per carry in relief duty. When USC went to King Miller after its top two backs went down, the writing was on the wall for Jackson.