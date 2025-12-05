UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?

Leaving USC: Braylon Conley | Cornerback

Size: 6-0, 190

Class in 2026: Redshirt sophomore

Seasons of eligibility: Three

Buzz: Conley was in contention to start for USC at cornerback and ended up drawing two spot starts. But after a rough performance against Illinois, he didn’t play for another six weeks. That time might’ve sealed his fate in heading to the portal; Conley did return and play his best in the final month of the season. USC has a lot of young talent at corner, including some freshmen coming in, and there are only so many reps to go around. Conley, a former four-star recruit, will surely land on his feet somewhere else.