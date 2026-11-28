NFL scouts grade USC, UCLA players entering high-stakes rivalry showdown

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) earned praise from four NFL scouts for his arm and touch, but they see flaws that could hinder his draft position.

USC has the players. UCLA has the coaching.

That’s a broad generalization, of course, but it was the overriding theme of this year’s breakdown by four anonymous NFL evaluators heading into Saturday’s game between the schools at the Rose Bowl.

Three of the evaluators are team scouts and one is a front-office executive. The Times sampled both the NFC and AFC, and the evaluators are identified only as Scouts 1 through 4.

The consensus: Both schools have future NFL players, and USC has more pure athletes, but Bruins coach Bob Chesney has done a better job of maximizing his talent than the Trojans’ Lincoln Riley.