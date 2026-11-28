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NFL scouts grade USC, UCLA players entering high-stakes rivalry showdown
USC has the players. UCLA has the coaching.
That’s a broad generalization, of course, but it was the overriding theme of this year’s breakdown by four anonymous NFL evaluators heading into Saturday’s game between the schools at the Rose Bowl.
Three of the evaluators are team scouts and one is a front-office executive. The Times sampled both the NFC and AFC, and the evaluators are identified only as Scouts 1 through 4.
The consensus: Both schools have future NFL players, and USC has more pure athletes, but Bruins coach Bob Chesney has done a better job of maximizing his talent than the Trojans’ Lincoln Riley.
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A playoff bid isn’t impossible for USC, but keeping Lincoln Riley is looking more likely
Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where not only does Lincoln Riley look likely to keep his job as USC’s coach with a crosstown rivalry win Saturday, but the Trojans may also somehow still have an outside chance of sneaking into the College Football Playoff.
I’m still a bit dubious on the Trojans’ chances of actually making that happen. Best we can tell — without a complex understanding of the inner psychology of the selection committee — this is what probably would need to happen for USC to be in position for the Playoff.
1. No. 15 Iowa loses to Nebraska on Black Friday, falling to 9-3 and behind USC in the rankings
2. No. 13 Oregon is handed its fourth loss by either Washington in Week 13 or loses bad enough to Indiana in the Big Ten championship game to convince the committee not to put in a four-loss Big Ten runner-up
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UCLA can beat USC even if Ty Dieffenbach doesn’t play
As UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was strapped onto a gurney, the aura of hope that first-year Bruins coach Bob Chesney cultivated seemed to evaporate Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
It’s understandable. Madden Iamaleava looked overwhelmed in front of a hostile Big House crowd and one of the Big Ten’s best defenses. His failure to either run or pass for a wide open first down in overtime inspired no confidence among fans who had high hopes for a deep College Football Playoff run.
But the Bruins’ chances for a record-setting season, a Big Ten championship game appearance and College Football Playoff bid are far from dead.
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‘I keep my focus on us.’ Lincoln Riley rejects idea UCLA’s familiar run turns up USC heat
When USC coach Lincoln Riley looks across town at what Bob Chesney has done during his debut season as UCLA’s coach, he can’t help but get a sense of déjà vu.
“It kind of feels like us [in] our first year in some ways,” Riley said this week.
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‘They want to prove that they’re champions.’ UCLA embraces weight of big game against USC
It all comes down to Saturday.
One game dictates the rest of the season. With a win over No. 15 USC at the Rose Bowl, No. 9 UCLA can clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game and dramatically improve its chances of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. A Bruins loss likely wipes away two historic milestones that seemed to be in reach a few weeks ago.
This season’s Battle for Los Angeles carries the most significant implications in recent memory. And supporters from both sides of the rivalry are responding accordingly, as coach Bob Chesney said Monday night that 75,000-80,000 tickets had been sold, beating the previous UCLA home game attendance season-high of 45,800 against Illinois.